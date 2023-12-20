Four essential challenges to be prepared for when adopting AI

I am the VP of Engineering PriorityA software development company that provides engineering services to technology companies globally.

Businesses are racing to enhance their products and operations with artificial intelligence (AI), making it one of the fastest-adopting technologies today. Generative AI promises to give business owners a way to bridge the talent shortage and reduce employee overhead. Other AI products bring benefits like advanced analytics, automation, and highly personalized user experiences.

Yet, as exciting as the journey of AI may seem, it may also face a lot of obstacles. Whether you decide to create an AI-powered service for your customers or optimize your company’s internal processes with the help of AI technologies, here are four important challenges I would like you to think about.

1. You’ll need quality data—lots of it.

Every smart solution starts with quality data. To deliver a competitive AI product that can make accurate predictions and provide reliable insights, you first need to gather lots of relevant, high-quality data. It means clean and corrupt data without any errors or duplicates.

Another important requirement is that your data should be diverse and appropriately labeled to improve the accuracy of your solution and reduce the risk of introducing bias. Also, avoid giving any personally identifiable data to your AI to avoid ethical and legal complications. As Funmipe “VF” Olofinladeddirect outlined in his discussion on AI challenges, privacy by design is fundamental to creating a quality AI product.

There are several ways to ensure an appropriate level of data privacy in your AI system. One of the most effective methods by far is anonymization – encrypting or erasing anything that could potentially connect data to an individual.

At my company, we often help our clients create and improve their datasets, ensuring quality pre-processing of the data. As part of this pre-processing, we fully anonymize personal data to ensure legal compliance and eliminate privacy and security concerns.

2. Start looking for AI talent or develop it yourself.

Businesses across various industries expect new AI products, especially those that rely on generative AI models, to help them overcome talent shortages. However, the increasing popularity of AI-powered solutions only creates a higher demand for relevant experts.

Whether you want to build a general-purpose AI service or a specific, industry-tailored solution, you’ll need a team of AI creators with strong expertise in data science, machine learning, and AI development. Depending on the team you already have, you may need to hire new experts, improve your existing experts, or do both.

Since it takes time and money to develop and lead an in-house team, it may be wise to entrust the development, testing, and support of your AI models to an outsourcing company. Just be sure to check that your outsourcer has relevant experience with your industry and type of AI system.

My company often works with complex projects focused on industries like health care and cybersecurity, and we devote a lot of resources to advancing the skills of our AI experts. Your company can and should do the same.

3. Ensure safe and responsible use of your AI systems.

As Gen-Zers shape new forms of human-AI interactions, companies like Samsung are restricting the use of ChatGPT to prevent leaks of sensitive data. But should efficiency really come at the expense of safety?

When creating new AI products, you need to think about their security and efficiency internally and externally.

The inside level is about what the AI ​​model is. To protect your AI systems from potential security risks, using bias-free data and reliable algorithms is not enough. You also need to thoroughly test your systems and employ strong encryption and access management mechanisms.

The outer layer is about what your AI model does. Adversary users may look for destructive ways to profit from your model. Monitoring and controlling the use of AI-powered products, especially in the early stages of their lifecycle, can help detect and prevent such attempts. Interestingly, one potential solution to this problem – anomaly detection – could also be powered by AI.

When building and testing new AI-powered solutions for your customers, it’s important to rely on internal coding standards and general recommendations from technology leaders like Microsoft and OWASP. However, as a community we also need to keep working on reducing the use of AI for illegal activities and encouraging the development of ethical AI.

4. Plan the integration and future growth of your AI solution.

To create a solution that can remain competitive over the long term, you need to take into account things like the lack of future-proof hardware, high reliance on legacy systems, and constantly changing legal requirements for AI solutions.

To make your AI product compatible with other solutions, you may need to adjust your technology stack, skill set, and even workflow. Therefore, knowing what services and solutions you want to integrate your AI system with can help you plan your project better and avoid wastage of resources.

It is also important to plan for future development and improvements to the performance and security of your solution. Since AI models become vulnerable over time, we recommend our customers to recalibrate their AI systems from time to time so that they can effectively handle new data and tasks.

Rushing straight into AI adoption could be risky. But when you know and assess the potential risks and challenges, you can take advantage of the full potential of this promising technology for your business.

