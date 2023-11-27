Four days a week for pregnancy rights: What workers can expect to see in 2024

No one could have imagined the dramatic increase in work from home during Covid. Photo: Getty (Thomas Barwick via Getty Images)

The world of work is constantly changing. We no longer have to work within the confines of nine to five and with the habit of working from home, offices have become emptier than before. And with many employees moving into different roles every few years, the concept of a job for life has largely gone away.

Sometimes, we can predict workplace trends, like the rise of artificial intelligence. But seismic shifts also happen unexpectedly – ​​like the shift to remote work due to COVID-19. So what can workers expect to see in 2024?

pregnancy rights

This year, the Protection from Redundancy (Pregnancy and Family Leave) Act has extended redundancy protection for expectant mothers and new parents. The measures will also apply to workers on adoption leave and shared parental leave, preventing them from being fired in the first place when they return to work. Additional regulations are required from the government to set out how the law will be implemented – and these are expected to come into force around April 2024.

Organizations can bring these new legal protections as well as family-friendly benefits, says Andrew Fennell, former recruiter and director of careers advice site Standout CV.

He says, “Employers are trying to retain employees and attract high-skilled workers, which means many are reviewing their perks offerings to see how competitive they are in the market. ” For example, in 2023 M&S significantly improved its family support policies with the addition of newborn leave on top of its existing pregnancy or adoption leave policies. It’s slow progress but companies are realizing that caring for families is an important way to gain employee loyalty.

Fennell says retention is becoming more important each year as more Gen Z enter the workforce who, similar to millennials, have a keen interest in leaving the job. “The oldest Gen Z are now entering their mid-20s, so many of them may also be considering families,” he says. “In short, I hope to see more policies focused specifically on newborn care and adoption, as well as better maternity leave.”

four day week

Flexible working is becoming the norm for many people and this year the world’s largest trial of a four-day week ended with positive results. Of the 61 companies that entered the six-month trial, 56 decided to continue with the new work pattern and 18 made it permanent.

A separate study of 41 American and Canadian companies that tested a 4-day week for six months found that none were planning to return to a five-day week. Those who participated reported greater job satisfaction, productivity, and performance – and organizations saw an average increase of 15% in revenue during the pilot program.

Ahead of the next general election in 2024, the 4 Day Week Campaign has published a short manifesto – calling on all political parties to support a shorter working week.

Dr. Dale Whelehan, CEO of 4 Day Week Global, says: “We are thrilled with the new data showing people’s success with the 4 Day Week Post-Trial. A concern we often hear is that the novelty will eventually wear off and performance will diminish, but here we are, a year later, with profits continuing to increase. A promising outcome for the future of the movement.”

However, Kate Palmer, director of HR advice and consulting at Peninsula, says there are still hurdles. She says, “The government has recently published non-statutory guidance discouraging local authorities in England from adopting a four-day working week due to concerns over value for taxpayers’ money.” “It remains to be seen whether businesses will adopt it going forward.”

Fennell says: “I hope that after renewed discussions more companies will trial it in 2024, when they will have even more data and case studies from other businesses to see how beneficial it could be . “It will be a slow, sustained growth.”

One thing we know for sure: AI isn’t going away. And it is likely to be used by more companies in the future. Photo: Getty (Da-Kuk via Getty Images)

Adoption of AI

Some people are worried that due to the rapid growth of AI, people’s jobs will be lost to robots. Others say that automation will relieve us of mundane, time-consuming administrative tasks. What we do know is that generic AI tools are going to become more common in workplaces.

While it is unlikely that employers will see a trend of workers being replaced by AI in 2024, more companies are expected to adopt artificial intelligence software.

“More and more businesses are using it in their recruiting processes, including administrative tasks and online psychometric assessments and pre-screening candidates,” says Palmer. “Although there are concerns about the safety and reliability of AI, it is certainly not going anywhere, so it may be used more and more by businesses in the future.”

Return to office vs flexible working

Some organizations are steadfast in their move to remote-first or hybrid working. And this year, the Employment Relations (Flexible Working) Bill received its royal assent. This means that from spring 2025, employees will be able to make two flexible working requests per 12-month period, and employers must respond to the request within two months.

However, according to a US survey of 1,000 company leaders, 90% of companies plan to implement return-to-office policies by the end of 2024. Nearly 30% say their company will threaten to fire employees who do not comply. Office Requirements. Google, Apple and Meta are some of the companies that are demanding their employees return to the office.

Fennell says that we will not see the pressure of working in the office ending any time soon. “Many people will continue to feel financial stress in 2024, so they may be less likely to take risks like changing jobs, so they may be caught out by these upcoming return-to-office rules,” he says.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com