Published on November 11, 2023, 11:30 PM ET

The founders of a failed California tech company were charged by federal authorities Thursday for their role in a $100 million fraud scheme that funded their lavish lifestyles and huge salaries.

Irma Olguin Jr. and Jake Sobral, the heads of Fresno-based startup Bitwise Industries, surrendered to authorities on charges of conspiring to commit wire fraud and embezzle millions of dollars from various businesses and individuals, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of California said. declare.

The pair allegedly created a tangled web of lies and fabricated documents to create the illusion that the private technology company was succeeding.

He is accused of fabricating bank statements, lying to investors, providing false financial information to his board of directors, forging documents and using Bitwise buildings as collateral for loans, “all while lining his own pockets.” ” United States Attorney Philip Talbert said in a press release.

Olguín and Sobral allegedly agreed to begin their complex series of lies in January 2022, 16 months before Bitwise’s sudden collapse – despite recent reports the company was worth more than $500,000,000 and was financially strong.

The two allegedly falsified its financial records to obtain investments, loans and other funding, which they funneled into Bitwise’s payroll and fringe benefits, furnishing the company’s office spaces, and repaying outstanding debts from former lenders.

He also took care to cover his own $600,000 annual salary, investigators said.

When the scheme was finally exposed in May 2023, 900 of the company’s employees and apprentices were immediately furloughed and later fired.

Olguín and Sobral were fired by the company’s board of directors and Bitwise filed for bankruptcy protection the following month.

“This type of white-collar crime often arises from greed and mismanagement and harms hard-working tax-paying citizens,” Mark Silva, IRS Criminal Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Oakland Field Office, said in a statement. ,

The pair admitted carrying out the plan, but pleaded not guilty in court in a Fresno court Thursday.

He claimed that he did this in a genuine effort to revive the dying business.

“Jake and Irma take full responsibility for the mistakes they made while trying to preserve Bitwise. Their sincere desire not to see Bitwise fail led them to make several serious and consequential errors in judgment, lawyers for Sobral and Olguin said in a statement.

The SEC said the two have also agreed to a bar from serving as officers or directors of public companies, as well as other penalties.

If convicted, both face a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

