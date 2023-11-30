Founder's new app aims to showcase 1 million local black-owned brands and businesses

By black enterprise editor

Meet Vincent Johnson, Founder and CEO of XCLUSIT, a unique app that offers a unique space designed to showcase the remarkable diversity within the Black-owned business community. This platform allows entrepreneurs to showcase their entire store and even post Instagram-style videos, but with less clutter and more shopping. It features everything from trendy streetwear and stylish kicks to sophisticated boutiques, beauty essentials and accessories. And that’s not all – it will also expand into food and services in 2024.

Vincent comments, “At XCLUSIT, we are dedicated to equipping Black businesses with the tools they need to thrive in this new era. We not only serve entrepreneurs, but the app is also a cultural haven for black consumers. He adds, “We curate a diverse array of leading brands, shops, and emerging Black entrepreneurs, presenting a vibrant tapestry of Black-owned business culture.” Johnson’s inspirational journey from studying divinity at Vanderbilt University to being part of the acclaimed accelerator brings a unique perspective to XCLUSIT. Their vision is to equip Black businesses with the tools they need to thrive in this new era while providing a cultural haven for Black consumers.

Jonte Hall, a customer who uses the platform, says, “What I love about the app is the access to new product releases and offers from the brands and stores I support, as well as new products not only in my city but in other cities. “Finding a business.”

With its exclusive features, XCLUSIT allows black consumers to enjoy a personalized shopping experience. They can easily follow their favorite black-owned businesses, discover new businesses to support, and access promotions and offers tailored just for them. Through the platform, Black business owners can create their profiles, advertise their stores on followers’ timelines, and connect with potential customers through video reels and product galleries. A new chat feature is coming in 2024.

Take it from Nail Candy owner Candice Hebron, who shared her enthusiasm about how the app boosted her company’s sales and expanded their customer base to include patrons who have never visited the Mall in Columbia, Maryland. Didn’t search your kiosk. She comments, “Although each of my business initiatives is new and exciting, XCLUSIT has been the most beneficial in increasing sales for my small business. “My demographic has expanded to patrons who might never have encountered my kiosk.”

So whether you’re looking for quality products, want to support incredible talent within the Black community, or want a personalized shopping experience, XCLUSIT is the perfect platform.

