Founder Thinks Ethereum Chart Is “Gorgeous”: Is It True?

Raoul Pal, CEO and Founder of Real Vision, thinking The Ethereum chart is “awesome” and the coin is expected to rise in the coming months. While it is unclear when the coin will break out of the current consolidation and extend the gains of recent weeks, the founder’s support could be optimistic for the coin.

Ethereum is bullish, what’s next?

Currently, ETH is trading around $1,800, but remains below the psychological level of $2,000 and the July 2023 high around $2,100. Given the exemplary performance of Bitcoin (BTC) over the past few weeks, ETH’s failure to break immediate resistance lines could be a concern.

At press time, BTC is trading near 2023 highs after declining from July 2023 highs in late October. The surge in Bitcoin prices changed sentiment, forcing capital to flow back into crypto, which has had a relatively turbulent year battling the brutal effects of crypto. Winter, which extends to 2023.

Looking at the performance in the daily chart, ETH is up about 20% from the October 2023 low. Technically, the path of least resistance appears to be to the north, which is in sync with the general crypto trend whose trajectory seems to be dependent on Bitcoin.

Anyway, the immediate resistance is around the $2,000 and $2,100 areas. If bulls maintain the current momentum as Pal expects, breaking out of the consolidation, ETH could reach highs around $3,500 in March 2022. However, gains from spot rates largely depend on the strength of the breakout, a metric measured by trading volume.

A high volume breakout, as was recorded in BTCUSDT when it broke above $32,000, could easily prop up buyers optimistic for a near 100% rally in the coming sessions.

Ethereum Futures ETFs Go Live, but SEC Stays Silent on ETH Status

Although Pal is optimistic, the founder did not specify the exact trigger that could take the second most valuable coin to new levels, explaining why the ETHUSDT chart at spot levels is “awesome.” Nevertheless, the community is highly excited as the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently approved the first Ethereum futures exchange-traded fund (ETF).

These products provide investors with a new and regulated way to gain exposure to ETH. Over time, this may attract institutional investors, causing prices to rise.

Although the SEC has not yet publicly announced that ETH is a commodity like Bitcoin, their approval of an Ethereum futures ETF, as the community awaits final authorization of the first spot Bitcoin ETF, shows that the regulator is on board with ETH. Could be easy.

Feature image from Canva, chart from TradingView

source: www.newsbtc.com