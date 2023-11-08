Founder Responsibilities in a Tech Startup

Kerry Davis is the CEO of fortAn end-to-end operations platform for the property management industry.

getty

“Tech Startup Founder” is a title I never thought I would hold. The path to get here is unique, starting with the fact that I am an accountant and lawyer by education and I spent three years serving with the United States Army. The most interesting thing is that my time in the military and my role as a founder have a lot in common – especially in terms of responsibility.

There is a sense of responsibility towards the team and the customer as well as a common goal. There is also an understanding that not taking these duties seriously can have dire consequences. Here’s a more detailed look at how responsibility plays out in my role as CEO/Founder.

Responsibility for building and maintaining the right team

Early in my career, I realized that the teams I worked with significantly impacted my ability to achieve goals, enjoy my job, and ultimately achieve success. My time in the military as an accountant and a lawyer took this to a whole new level for me.

The U.S. military produces some of the strongest teams in the world, and I’ll never forget doing pushups at Fort Knox until I nearly fainted while yelling, “Teamwork is important.” I was surrounded by individuals who were focused on a single goal and were willing to make the ultimate sacrifice to further that goal. The right team is vital, and it can achieve anything. The right team can scale, adapt, and execute, and it can do it better and faster than the competition.

Additionally, the wrong person on the team can have a devastating impact on execution, scalability, and focus on goals. If one person stops doing pushups, the entire platoon has to do 50 more pushups. If one person in the line doesn’t believe in the mission and doesn’t execute his or her responsibilities, the entire line can go down.

The right team creates incredible success, and the wrong people on the team can wreak havoc. This fact is especially magnified when you’re working at a small startup. Building and maintaining the best team is one of my most important responsibilities as a leader of a technology company.

When building my team, I consistently focus on these two missions.

1. Recruiting and supporting the right people, guiding them to understand the importance of teamwork and ensuring they feel safe and part of the overall goal.

2. To reward your high achievers without burdening your low achievers, mediocre performers or non-performers.

Building and maintaining team integrity is a big responsibility because this is where the foundation of success begins.

Responsibility to treat customers as partners

The US Army “provides the ground forces that defend the United States.” In fact, its customers are everyone. Whether they are at home or serving in other countries, they must be connected to the people they serve and protect.

One of the most influential military focuses that I have had the privilege of experiencing through many leaders is the “hearts and minds” philosophy. This exercise required team members to remember that the way to find success and achieve goals was to treat all people with whom they interacted with dignity, respect, appreciation, patience, and kindness. When practiced correctly, it ensured that military teams became part of the society they served, rather than an external provider.

When a company chooses your SaaS product for its tech stack, it depends on you to contribute to its success. When that SaaS product is a huge, essential enterprise-level product, the dependency increases. SaaS Client need solutions that work, but they want Solutions that will grow and evolve with their needs.

Just as it was my role in the military to stay connected to a broader mission (to win the hearts and minds of those we served), it is my job as a tech founder to keep my team aligned toward that same goal. . When you view your customers as partners in your success, it becomes much easier to treat them with the energy that will create long-term wins for both you and them.

While we are constantly focused on our product and how our industry will look/feel/behave in the future, we balance this with the needs of our customers today. We explain our decisions and clearly discuss what to prioritize, viewing our customers as partners in our decision-making process. We also get their buy-in for those features compared to the less impressive “nice-to-haves.” The result is a product that sets us up for long-term success, a team excited to build the next feature, and customers who support the bigger picture.

appreciation of sense of responsibility

It’s no surprise that we can learn from the practices of the U.S. military, but considering how much I carried from one experience to the next brings a lot of perspective to my sense of responsibility. It is with deep appreciation for the experiences that have shaped my life and for those who have served our country (including Drill Sergeant Bryant, who always inspired me to do one more pushup) that I come to these thoughts. I share.

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Am I eligible?