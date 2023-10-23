Founder personality can predict start-up success: study

Canva founder and CEO Melanie Perkins described herself as “determined, stubborn and courageous” in an interview.

Statistics don’t lie – most start-up companies fail. So, what is it that seemingly lucky few people not only survive, but thrive?

While good fortune and circumstances may play a role, new research shows that when it comes to start-up success, the personality of the founder – or the combined personality of the founding team – is paramount.

Study, recently published scientific report, This shows that the personality traits of founders of successful start-ups differ significantly from those of the rest of the population – and that these traits are more important for success than many other factors.

“We have found that personality traits are not just Case For start-ups – they are vital to increasing their chances of success,” says Paul X McCarthy, lead author of the study and assistant professor at UNSW Sydney. “A small number of smart venture capitalists have suspected this for some time, but now we have the data to demonstrate that this is the case.”

Personality key to start-up success

For the study, the team, which also included researchers from the Oxford Internet Institute, the University of Oxford, the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) and the University of Melbourne, estimated the personality profiles of founders from more than 21,000 founder-led companies. From language and activity in their publicly available Twitter accounts using machine learning algorithms. The algorithm could identify successful start-up founders with 82.5 percent accuracy.

They then correlated the personality profiles with data from Crunchbase, the largest directory on start-ups in the world, to determine whether certain founder personalities and their combinations in co-founded teams are related to start-up success – Whether the company was acquired, if they acquired another company, or listed on a public stock exchange.

Researchers found that the core Big Five personality traits of successful start-up founders – a widely accepted model of human personality measuring openness to experience, conscientiousness, extroversion, agreeableness and neuroticism – differ significantly from those of the population at large.

Aspects that differentiate successful entrepreneurs include diversity, innovation and starting new things (openness to adventure), such as being the center of attention (low level of humility) and being enthusiastic (high activity level).

“The greater presence of these and other personality traits in founders is related to higher chances of success,” says study co-author Dr. Fabian Breseman, of the Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford.

“We can see how this works in a number of remarkable examples,” says Professor McCarthy. “The adventurousness and openness to experience of Melanie Perkins, the assertiveness and confidence of Steve Jobs, the enthusiasm and energy of Richard Branson, the calm under pressure of Jeff Bezos, the discipline and focus of Mark Zuckerberg, and the dependability of Larry Page and Sergey Brin all led to their company’s success. Are the basis of.”

Dr Marianne-André Rizzou, Senior Lecturer who leads the Behavioral Data Science Lab at UTS, says: “We used machine learning and a number of advanced statistical tests to reveal that there are not just one type of successful founder, but in fact six types Are.”

,Our findings clearly show that there is no ideal ‘founder-type’ personality,” Says the study’s senior author, Associate Professor Margaret (Peggy) Kern, of the University of Melbourne. “Instead, the Big Five personality traits of successful start-up founders, which we can further break down into 30 dimensions, reveal six distinct types: fighters, operators, achievers, leaders, engineers, and developers.”

While personality is important, Professor McCarthy says many other factors still play a role in the ultimate success of founder-led companies, including luck, timing and connections.

“Startups, especially during their early stages, rely heavily on social proof before any obvious customer attraction,” says Professor McCarthy. “In other words, trust in founders, which can sometimes create barriers for many groups, including women, people who have not worked in tech before, or attended prestigious universities.”

Melanie Perkins, co-founder of design powerhouse Canva, faced all three of these hurdles in the company’s early days, and was turned down by over 100 investors before she secured the funding she needed to build her product. In an interview, she described herself as “determined, stubborn and courageous”.

Large, personality-diverse founding teams

The researchers also conducted multifactor modeling to measure the relative importance of personality on the probability of success compared to other firm-level variables. They found that a founder’s personality is more predictive of success than industry (5 times) and age of the start-up (2 times).

They also found start-ups with diverse and distinct combinations of founder types – for example, a courageous ‘leader’, an imaginative ‘engineer’ and an extroverted ‘developer’ – had significantly higher chances of success.

“Companies with three or more founders are more than twice as likely to be successful as single-founded start-ups,” says study co-author Dr. Fabian Stephany, of the Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford. “Furthermore, those with a combination of different types of founders have eight to ten times greater chances of success than single founder organizations.”

“Although all start-ups are high-risk, the risk decreases with more founders, especially if they have specific personality traits,” says Professor McCarthy. “Founding a start-up is largely a team game and we can now clearly see that having complementary personalities in the foundation team has a huge impact on the likelihood of success for the venture, using what we have called the Ensemble Principle of Success. “

The researchers say the findings have important applications for entrepreneurs, investors and policy makers and can inform Building more resilient start-ups capable of driving more significant innovation and impact.

Professor McCarthy says, “By understanding the impact of founder personalities on start-up success, we can make better decisions about which start-ups to support and help new companies build foundation teams with the best chances of success.” Is.”

OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman recognized this when he said in a lecture at Stanford University that “the co-founder relationships are the most important in the entire company.”

The findings also have implications beyond founder-led companies, highlighting the benefits of personality diversity in teams. For example, many sectors, such as construction, engineering, and the film industry, rely on project-based, cross-functional teams that are often new ventures and share many of the characteristics of start-ups.

“There are lessons here for all types of organizations about the importance of diversity of personality types in teams, which can lead to stronger performance and impact,” says Professor McCarthy.

Just as business-personality maps derived from data can provide career guidance tools, information about the personality traits of successful entrepreneurs can also help people decide whether becoming a founder might be a good move for them. Or not.

“This is not part of this study, but we estimate that 8 percent of people worldwide may have the personality traits that make them successful founders,” says Professor McCarthy. “Probably, many people are not in the field of entrepreneurship right now.

“Identifying these misfits and those in roles that are inappropriate for their personality will be the focus of some of our follow-up studies.”

Source: www.mbanews.com.au