Founder of Mutant App Planet NFT pleads guilty to fraud in Brooklyn court

A French scammer has pleaded guilty in Brooklyn Federal Court to defrauding crypto investors who purchased a “Mutant Ape Planet” NFT out of nearly $3 million.

Aurelien Michel, 25, admitted defrauding people to whom he sold fad digital collectibles and falsely promising buyers benefits such as merchandising, raffles, exclusive access to other cryptocurrency assets and support from a $500,000 marketing fund.

Mitchell founded an NFT project called “Mutant Ape Planet” in early 2022 to sell digitally unique images of cartoon ape artwork to investors.

On Tuesday, he admitted that he and his coconspirators siphoned off profits from the Mutant Ape project without delivering any of the promised profits, and took the money for themselves. All the while, he and his colleagues created a Web site and claimed on social media that the NFT project was “alive and well,” he acknowledged.

According to a criminal complaint, in a chat on the social media platform Discord, Mitchell admitted to investors that he had defrauded them, writing, “It was never our intention to defraud.” [pull] But the community became too toxic. I believe that this happened because of our behavior.

Mitchell faces 37 to 46 months in prison when he is sentenced on May 24.

During his speech, Magistrate Judge Vera Scanlon, in an effort to better understand the labyrinthine nature of NFTs, asked Mitchell to describe the specific benefits he defrauded his investors from.

“I don’t understand cheating. This may perhaps be due to not understanding the market well,” he said.

NFTs, short for non-fungible tokens, grew in popularity among cryptocurrency investors in 2021. Typically, they are sold as images or pieces of art, attached to a unique authentication “token” that shows proof of ownership that is stored on a shared public exchange called a blockchain.

At the peak of NFT popularity, a piece of art sold for $69 million, and many celebrities including Madonna and Paris Hilton joined the trend.

But critics have described NFTs as a Ponzi scheme designed like a fad, and in October, a report from “crypto gambling” analysis site dappGambl.com suggested that 95% of all NFTs are no longer available at any Are not worthy.

Source: www.nydailynews.com