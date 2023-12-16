Founder of Inverness renewable energy firm receives Scoops award

Click here to sign up for our free newsletters! Ian MacPhail with his award.

Ian MacPhail, founder of Highland and Islands-based IDM Energy, has won at the prestigious Elissa Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards in London for the second year running.

He received the trophy as Start-up Entrepreneur of the Year for Scotland and Northern Ireland for the second time, ahead of 5000 entries in the awards presented at a glittering VIP ceremony held at Grosvenor House in Park Lane.

Known as the UK’s ‘Grammys of Entrepreneurship’, previous winners include BrewDog founder James Watt, ClearScore’s Justin Basini and other established names.

Ian MacPhail, founder and chief visionary of IDM Energy, said: “This is incredible, absolutely unprecedented. I’m very pleased to be recognized for the second year in a row, something that I’m not sure has ever been done before. To take home such a prestigious award again is a shock but also a great honour.

Ian MacPhail (centre) at the ceremony.

“What started as an idea just a few years ago has now established itself as one of the UK’s most promising businesses as our reputation continues to grow. None of this would be possible without our incredible team who go above and beyond, and our customers who have shown incredible support. I am very grateful to each and every one of them.

“It’s been a fantastic year and we can’t wait for what 2024 brings as we continue to serve as a trusted partner driving positive change.”

Francesca James, Founder of The Elica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards, said: “I am thrilled to see the extraordinary achievements of this year’s winners.

“Their success stories are testament to the dynamic and innovative spirit thriving within UK entrepreneurship. These inspiring entrepreneurs epitomize the creativity, determination and passion that lie at the heart of our country’s business success. Their achievements not only celebrate their own journeys but also pave the way for future generations of innovators and business leaders.

Richard Davis, Chief Executive of Elica Bank, commented: “It has been a real honor to sponsor this year’s GBEA Awards. Hearing the inspiring stories of this year’s winners really highlights the vital contribution British entrepreneurs make to our economy. At Alica, we couldn’t be more excited to see such a talented group of individuals making their mark in the business world and we’ll be keeping a close eye on what they do next.

Earlier this month IDM Energy also won the highly commended award as New Business of the Year at The Lloyds Bank British Business Excellence Awards.

Source: www.inverness-courier.co.uk