Founder of Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, pleads guilty to anti-money laundering charges

SEATTLE (AP) — The founder of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony charge of failing to take steps to prevent money laundering as the company seized more than $4 billion following a U.S. government investigation. Had agreed to pay Rs. ,

CEO Changpeng Zhao pleaded guilty in federal court in Seattle to one count of failure to maintain an effective anti-money laundering program. Binance is a Cayman Islands limited liability company.

The plea comes as the company agreed to pay more than $4 billion under a settlement with the U.S. government, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press. The person confirmed the amount on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss details of the agreement ahead of the expected announcement.

Over the summer, the company was accused in a lawsuit by regulators of operating as an unregistered securities exchange and violating multiple US securities laws. The case was similar to practices exposed after the collapse of FTX, the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, last year.

Magistrate Judge Brian A. Tsuchida set Zhao’s sentencing for Feb. 23, although it is likely to be delayed. He faces a possible guideline sentence of up to 18 months.

The judge questioned Zhao to make sure he understood the plea agreement, and at one point said: “You knew you did not have control.”

“Yes, your honour,” he replied.

One of his lawyers, Mark Bartlett, said Zhao had known about the investigation since December 2020, and he surrendered voluntarily, even though the United Arab Emirates – where Zhao lives – has no extradition treaty with the US.

“He decided to come here and face the consequences,” Bartlett said. “He is sitting here. He confessed his crime.

Zhao, who is married and has young children in the UAE, promised to return to the United States to serve his sentence if he was allowed to remain there in the meantime.

“I want to take responsibility and close this chapter in my life,” Zhao said. “I want to come back. Otherwise I wouldn’t be here today.”

Zhao previously faced charges of moving clients’ money, hiding the fact that the company was merging billions of dollars of investors’ assets and sending them to third parties, which Zhao also owned .

The cryptocurrency industry has been hit by scams and market downturns. FTX’s 31-year-old founder Sam Bankman-Fried was convicted of fraud earlier this month for stealing at least $10 billion from clients and investors.

In his many portrayals in the cryptocurrency industry, Zhao was known as Bankman-Fried’s main rival.

Zhao and Bankman-Fried were originally friendly competitors in the industry, with Bankman-Fried investing in FTX when Binance launched the exchange in 2019. However, relations between the two deteriorated, resulting in Zhao announcing that he was selling all of his cryptocurrency investments. FTX in early November 2022. FTX filed for bankruptcy a week later.

At this trial and in subsequent public statements, Bankman-Fried tried to place the blame on Binance and Zhao for allegedly conspiring to bankroll FTX.

A jury found Bankman-Freed guilty of wire fraud and several other charges in October. He is expected to be sentenced in March, where he could face decades in prison.

,

Associated Press writers Fatima Hussain in Washington, D.C., and Ken Sweet in New York contributed to this story. Whitehurst and Tucker reported from Washington, D.C.

Source: apnews.com