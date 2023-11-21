Founder of big data bicycle light company stepped down

Irene and Philip McAleese of C.Sense. see.understand

The co-founder of Northern-Ireland-based cycling technology and data company See.Sense is moving to Australia. Philip and Irene McAleese will depart on December 4 and set up an Australian sales office for the company early next year.

Philip, a former investment banker, was born in Northern Ireland; Irene left her home in Brisbane about 20 years ago.

“I wanted to be close to my family,” Irene said, “but at the same time, we were also influenced by what’s happening in Australia – there’s a lot of energy around active travel, and there’s also a lot happening in terms of investment. Used to be.”

See.Sense was founded in 2013 as a smart bicycle light company, incorporating accelerometers, gyroscopes, temperature measurement and ambient light detection chips, and the “smart” part delivered by Bluetooth transmitters into small but very bright LED bicycle lights. Was packed in lights.

Its bike lights are now used by over 120,000 cyclists worldwide. See.Sense is the official bike light supplier for both British Cycling and Cycling Ireland. See.Sense also provides data services by partnering with cities, local authorities and fleet operators to provide actionable insights through the electronics within its lights that can inform transportation planning and policy decisions, infrastructure and Can improve road safety, and support behavior change towards more sustainable. Travel, the company claims.

See.Sense’s patented, award-winning AI-powered sensor technology can turn any bike into a sensor, creating a mobile sensor network across a city and stationary counters to plan measures to support and encourage cycling. And can overcome the limitations of census data.

Insights collected by See.Sense include turning and braking patterns, road surface conditions, popular routes, speeds, stop times, collisions, in-app cyclist surveys and profile data. The company’s data is used in cities around the world, including Australia.

The Transport Accident Commission of Victoria appointed See.Sense for data testing with Melbourne’s Deakin University. The test involved over 800 cyclists, who used the See.Sense smart bike light in combination with a companion app to collect rich and objective data. The Commission announced that the data could “inform policy changes related to speed management, cycling incentives, cycling infrastructure and geofencing.”

Transport for London used data from over 1,000 cyclists to examine patterns of turning and braking while riding, identifying hotspot areas, informing their risk modeling and identifying road safety solutions.

Dublin City Council used road surface condition data from See.Sense to understand riders’ route choices and inform the design of cycling infrastructure.

See.Sense Lights has won numerous design, tech start-up and big data awards, including the audience magazine Economic Disruptor Award, the Highways UK Innovation Challenge for Safety, and—in partnership with British telecoms giant BT—the Big Chip Award for Best Internet of Things Project.

The company has also run several successful crowdfunding campaigns, raising over $1 million in Kickstarter pledges. See.Sense has also raised money from equity crowdfunding, raising $800,00 on Crowdcube in 2016. Traditional venture capitalists, including TechStart, have also invested in the company. In 2017, the company raised an additional $500,000 from existing investors and Clarendon VC.

Couple

Irene heads See.Sense’s marketing and strategy, and Philippe is the company’s chief technologist and CEO. They met in 2001 through a mutual friend.

“We bonded and it was out of love that I decided to stay here [in the U.K.]” she told Forbes.com.

“We lived in London for about seven years, before moving to Singapore in 2008, where Philip and I were married and had our daughter there.”

Philip, 49, worked for Barclays in Singapore and Irene, 50, was a human resources and management consultant in the Asian city-state. Philip was educated at Queen’s University of Belfast, where he studied Electronic and Software Engineering. After university, he designed air traffic control simulators for the UK equivalent of the Federal Aviation Administration. Irene worked for Queensland Rail in Australia before moving to the UK

“Philip came up with the idea for Bike Lite in Singapore and we decided to leave our successful corporate careers to move to Northern Ireland and start C.Sense,” said Irene.

“The quest for better lighting to improve safety for cyclists evolved into a larger vision to help transform cities for cycling through data and insights that help cities plan more efficiently and effectively. “Helps.”

see the light

See.Sense lights aren’t just bright and connected; They’re also intelligent – ​​smartphone accelerometers typically take 15 readings per second; See. Sense lights can be installed up to 800. This costs a lot of data, but it also offers one major benefit: battery conservation. The lights shine brightest at moments of AI-predicted danger – for example, at an intersection, or when a motorist passes a cyclist – but for the rest of the time, the USB-recharged batteries conserve energy. Due to which the C.Sense light remains small. But still throw a punch.

The inspiration for their creation came when Philip was riding among Singapore’s aggressive, impatient drivers.

“If there’s a millimeter of space, someone will drive into it,” he said. “Drivers in Singapore think nothing of passing a cyclist and then immediately turning left into their path. I wanted to be more visible to them during morning and evening rush hours when most small bike lights are not so effective.

The lightbulb moment – ​​an LED lightbulb, of course – came while working out while looking at a smartphone attached to my handlebar.

“I thought: There’s a lot of sensor technology on these devices, and I wondered if we could use that ingenuity to develop a light that gets bright when needed and conserves energy when it doesn’t. “

Philip said: “Lightweight performance is usually a compromise between high brightness, longevity and compactness. See. Sense lights are small and use electricity wisely, enabling them to brighten when needed but still last a long time.

The lights also flash rapidly when cyclists approach intersections or enter pitch-black road tunnels.

“Imagine you’re coming to an intersection,” Philip explained. “You will stop part way to look at the exits and decide how to deal with them. Sensors detect that pause. Through vibration, the lights then measure the grippier running surface typically found before signaling at an intersection.

“The next obvious sign will be when you start establishing yourself. The lights now recognize that you are at an intersection and – forward and backward – they flash patterns and increase brightness to increase visibility.

made in UK

See.Sense is based on an industrial park in Newtownards, ten miles east of Belfast. The lights are made in a factory in the small town of Ballynahinch, 19 miles away. Rural Factory is owned by Nitronica and check it out. Sense’s contract electronics manufacturer from day one. Nitronica is a $10 million PCB assembly specialist and, pleasingly for See.Sense at its start-up stage, the former Plessey factory was able to handle small-batch production.

Irene is pleased that See.Sense is one of the leading companies in the “Internet of Bicycles” sector; Others include Strava.

“Cycling helps reduce congestion and pollution in cities and is good for health and well-being,” he said.

“We get a real excitement from being a part of that movement and trying to influence it.”

And the move to Australia won’t change the company’s focus on data acquisition and parsing. Philip said employees are already spread across the UK and there would be little conflict with the company’s founders working from Australia.

“The pandemic was a good test for our processes. We all had laptops. All our work is done in the cloud with very secure storage. People are only in the office one day per week, and that depends on the individual. We were already working in an environment where we weren’t able to see everyone face to face every day. Whether we operate from Northern Ireland or a coffee shop in Brisbane will make comparatively little difference to the overall operation of the business. We have a strong team, so we are confident that we will continue to operate very effectively.”

Irene said: “I loved my time in the UK and I’m grateful for all the support from the cycling community and our project partners, but moving to Australia won’t mean taking our eye off the ball. The opportunities related to data have never been bigger; It’s just that we’ll be in a different time zone: that’s no problem.