Founder created app to revolutionize networking for Black women entrepreneurs, professionals and creatives

nationwide – Meet LaShawn Dreher, founder and creator of the BlkWomenHustle® app, a revolutionary networking application for Black women entrepreneurs, professionals and creatives. The app develops social capital, strengthens economic empowerment, and promotes career and entrepreneurial activities. Lashon says she conceived and designed the real-time web app in response to the desire for a more efficient means of connecting women to the people and opportunities they need. Search but find elusive. Culturally recognized as the Networking Maven®, Dreher launched the app themed around Issa Rae’s Insecure® television series, providing a sense of nostalgia to Black women and driving interest to support the new venture.

“BlkWomenHustle is a networking platform, so I wanted to stay connected with its mission of creating relevant and impactful experiences for all of us, no matter where we are in the world,” Lashon revealed. “The app is a centralized location that is changing the trajectory of our approach to fostering real relationships and professional growth together.”

With an intuitive interface and user-friendly design, the BlkWomenHustle app allows users to harness the power of networking and professional development in the palms of their hands. Its notable features include support for crowdfunding campaigns, supplier diversity opportunities, real-time collaboration connections, and a corporate and freelance job board.

“There are so many programs and opportunities available on all these social media outlets and platforms that it’s easy to miss out. This app is the solution,” Lashon said. “We have eliminated time-consuming research and consolidated information to facilitate business development.”

In addition to its progressive functionalities, the BlkWomenHustle app enables users to access and stream original content, connect with corporate partners for business opportunities, and discover a range of experiences through a nationwide events calendar. Users can access the app with a monthly or annual subscription.

Bridging the gap to create powerful partnerships between Black women and corporations, organizations, and peers in support of our professional growth, the BlkWomenHustle app hopes to become ground zero to expand, educate, and sustain communities for growth.

For additional information please visit BlkWomenHustle.com/app

BlkWomenHustle® is the all-in-one networking platform for Black women entrepreneurs, professionals, and creatives to network with purpose, learn from industry-leading experts, and grow profitable businesses. The vibrant online community fosters an inclusive business landscape through live and virtual events, educational opportunities and digital media in a commitment to helping women build profitable careers and enterprises.

