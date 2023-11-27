Foundation stone of National Skills Training Institute Plus laid in Bhubaneswar – CSR Journal

With an aim to bridge the existing gap between skilled manpower and industry needs and promote demand-driven, high-quality skill training and vocational education at the regional level, Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan laid the foundation stone of the National Kept. Skill Training Institute (NSTI) Plus in Bhubaneswar on Friday. The Minister is optimistic that NSTI will emerge as a modern Gurukul. NSTI Plus, under the Directorate General of Training, the apex organization of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will train 500 trainers in Phase-1 under the Craftsman Trainer Training Scheme and engage another 500 trainers for further upskilling and re-skilling.

Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared glimpses of the ceremony on his social media page and wrote, “Layed the foundation stone of National Skills Training Institute at Jatni, Bhubaneswar under #NSTIPlus initiative. NSTI’s upcoming state-of-the-art integrated campus will empower the youth of #NewIndia by providing them with cutting-edge skills and knowledge required to excel in the 21st century, encourage entrepreneurship, equip master trainers with current and relevant expertise. future industry demands and will help in realizing the vision of a developed India.” In a separate post, the minister announced, ”NSTI will provide a platform to equip candidates as well as trainers with industry and future-ready skills. Will emerge as a modern Gurukul.”

NSTI Plus Features

Minister Pradhan announced that the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is launching many new and innovative initiatives and NSTI Plus is a strong step in this direction, enabling the State of Odisha to harness the potential of its youth. Built on a 7.8-acre campus at Jatni, Bhubaneswar, NSTI Plus will not only accommodate institutes like National Institute of Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Skills India International Center (SIIC), but also diverse skill To emerge as a potential center for development activities. NSTI Plus will also serve as a hub for emerging start-ups, an incubation center and a versatile center to develop various skills. It also has the potential to serve as a prototype training facility for other states. Moreover, teachers play a huge role in shaping the future of the youth and institutions like NSTI Plus have the potential to open up horizons of opportunities in developing soft skills, providing practical training on new technologies and fostering effective learning environments. . NSTIs will also play the role of capacity building centers for teachers in schools. The selection of courses and training programs will be carefully designed in collaboration with industry to meet the needs of the local community. To promote further growth, collaborative efforts will be made to develop an integrated 4.0 campus for entrepreneurs with modern new-age skills. Another advantage is the strategic location of the institute. Being surrounded by premium institutes like National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Skill Development Institute (SDI), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is expected to help in improving student engagement with the vocational training institute. By offering specialized training programmes, the mega-hub institute is expected to unleash the potential of the youth in various fields; It consists of engineers, supervisors, technicians, executives and faculty members from educational institutions that cater to the needs of both national and international markets. On completion of the training, the Ministry will provide certificates to the students in collaboration with IGNOU, NIOS and NIESBUD to enhance vertical and horizontal mobility of the candidates. Previous articleHow India earned praise from ex-UNEP chief Erik Solheim for its dual commitment to prosperity and the planet

Source: thecsrjournal.in