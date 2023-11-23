HONG KONG, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Fosun International Limited (HKEX Stock Code: 00656) recently received an “Excellence in Environmental Positive Impact Commendation” at the Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards 2023, in recognition of the company’s proactive green management . Practice and contribute to environmental protection locally and globally.

The Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards (HERA) is a non-profit initiative and one of the most prestigious awards for companies in Hong Kong on corporate sustainability. Supported by InvestHK of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, the Hong Kong Environment and Ecology Bureau of the HKSAR, the Financial Services Development Council of the HKSAR and organizations such as the Hong Kong Green Finance Association and the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce.

The Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards (HERA) aims to recognize companies that have excelled in ESG reporting and corporate sustainability. The award winners are selected by an independent panel of judges consisting of experts from diverse backgrounds such as business, NGOs and academia.

This year, Fosun International was awarded the “Excellence in Environmental Positive Impact Commendation” by the professional institute in the industry, in recognition of the company’s active commitment and efforts in ESG, especially on the environmental front, which is widely recognized. And confirmation has been received. Fosun has always paid attention to the reform and development of global policies in the field of sustainable development. It has established a comprehensive ESG management system, integrated ESG management requirements into business management over the years, actively responded to global strategies regarding sustainable development, taken greater social responsibility, integrated sustainable management and value creation. To promote “dual carbon” targets have been implemented.

Releases its first TCFD report to call on all sectors to promote carbon neutrality

Facing the increasingly serious challenges of global climate change, Fosun not only issues the ESG report in accordance with the Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide in Appendix 27 of the Listing Rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, but also prepares the ESG report in the context of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Listing Rules. Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Sustainability Reporting Standards (GRI Standards). Fosun also voluntarily disclosed its climate-related financial risks and published its first climate-related financial disclosure report (“TCFD Report”) this year based on the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”). Task force released. Supporting and implementing TCFD recommendations, taking an important step to strengthen Fosun’s climate resilience, demonstrating its commitment to climate action to the international community, and calling on all sectors to work together to promote carbon neutrality to do.

Carbon Neutrality Committee and Working Group established to actively pursue Fosun’s carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals

Fosun also established a Carbon Neutrality Committee and a Carbon Neutrality Working Group, with the Department of Environment, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) leading and progressing carbon neutrality. The Carbon Neutrality Committee, composed of directors of Fosun International and directors of member companies, is responsible for overseeing and promoting the overall carbon neutrality strategy and regulating and monitoring climate-related risks and opportunities. Fosun has also added the indicator of “Carbon Neutrality Management” to the ESG management performance assessment mechanism of responsible persons of each business segment of the Group, with the aim of promoting further implementation and enforcement of carbon-neutral management in the Group.

In order to advance Fosun’s 2050 “carbon neutrality target”, the Carbon Neutrality Committee and the Carbon Neutrality Working Group further refined the group’s carbon neutrality target, allowing each member company to develop its own carbon neutrality target based on Fosun’s There was a need to set carbon neutrality targets. The Group will adjust its target in a timely manner in the light of changes in the business scenario to make it more realistic and challenging.

Fosun also made systematic and standardized arrangements on the EHSQ work of member companies, and also put into practice the “1+N” strategic deployment, which included setting up the 1 carbon management system and preparing the N report (Study on Water Risk Assessment ), climate change, and biodiversity), and developing an ESG-carbon neutrality life cycle management platform that incorporates ESG and carbon neutrality-related content into the group’s systems audits. Additionally, Fosun upgraded the related management and reward system to scientifically and systematically manage corporate risks and gradually made progress in ESG management in terms of advanced international-leading management standards, energy control and environmental audit requirements, etc. Made improvements.

Actively promote energy conservation and carbon reduction to contribute to the sustainable development of the earth.

The Group and its member companies actively promote energy conservation and carbon reduction and are committed to becoming leaders in carbon reduction in their industries. The group’s Atlantis Sanya obtained the national certificate of three-star green building design and operation label, the highest level of Chinese green building certification; It also achieved LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold Building Design and Construction Certification and “EarthCheck” Silver Certification, and other key environmental certifications for the global tourism industry. The Group’s base in Shanghai and a landmark in Shanghai, the Bund Finance Center (BFC) was awarded LEED Platinum certification with a score of 97 points, known as the “Oscar Award” in the green building industry. New world record.

China + became a member company of the UN Global Compact and CBCSD to actively promote the sustainable development of the world

As a responsible global citizen, Fosun joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact in 2014 and is committed to the global commitment to sustainable development. Fosun actively supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including climate action, affordable and clean energy, life below water, life on land and responsible consumption and production. It supervises and guides member companies to actively tackle climate change, conserve energy and cut emissions during operations, seek low-carbon opportunities, and develop a green circular economy.

In 2020, Fosun joined the Chinese ESG Leaders Association and became a member of the China Business Council for Sustainable Development (CBCSD). In September 2023, the group held the “Sustainability CEO Forum” organized by CBCSD in Hefei, Anhui Province, China, to discuss ways to promote integration into the overall development of the country with relevant government departments, experts from research institutions, and other enterprise representatives. participated in. Climate response, and achieving green and low-carbon development goals.

Looking ahead, Fosun will continue to actively pursue greater social responsibility, implement the concept of ESG, create value and give back to society. With the global trend of promoting carbon neutrality, carbon emission reduction and sustainable development of the earth, Fosun will continue to actively cooperate with its member companies to promote the implementation of ESG strategies, especially to reduce carbon emissions extreme , in areas of carbon neutrality. Energy conservation and energy consumption reduction, and actively promote the sustainable development of the Group.

