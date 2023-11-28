The first transatlantic flight by a passenger aircraft using exclusively sustainable aviation fuel took off from London this morning.

One of the more than 500 flights flying to and from London Heathrow today is carrying the hopes of the aviation industry.

You’d be hard-pressed to pick it out from a line-up of other Boeing 787 jets, but this particular New York-bound passenger plane is powered exclusively by green fuel.

so called sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) can be made from a variety of non-fossil sources. In this case, the Dreamliner was loaded with 50 tons of fuel derived primarily from waste fat as well as corn production waste.

But climate campaigners were not among those celebrating his departure virgin atlantic flight From Heathrow to JFK Airport at 11.30 GMT.

“Current efforts by the aviation sector to promote ‘sustainable’ flights are a distraction from the urgent need to reduce flights,” says Magdalena Huvisser. stay coolA network that campaigns for this outcome.

What’s the problem with sustainable aviation fuel?

Campaigners argue that SAF cannot be produced on a large enough scale to achieve any significant aviationcarbon emissions, which is 2.5 percent of the world’s total.

Around 100,000 flights depart globally every day. SAF, which is already mixed in small amounts with conventional jet fuel, accounts for less than 0.1 percent of the fuel consumed on these trips.

“Fuel alternatives are just a drop in the fossil fuel ocean,” says Huvisser. “They are nowhere close to being scalable in the time frame required to avoid climate collapse.”

Finley Asher, an aerospace engineer who used to work for Rolls-Royce – which made Boeing jet engines – says that saf “They rarely do what they say on the tin.

“This Virgin flight will be powered by a fuel that has been produced through a process that is a technological dead end: it cannot be scaled up to more than a few percent of what existing jet fuel uses.”

Helena Bennett, head of climate policy at Green Alliance UK, told X that there is a limited supply of waste cooking oil to make SAF and it is already being used in biodiesel for other transport.

The aviation industry is aware of this issue. Virgin Atlantic chief executive Shai Weiss acknowledged that there are not enough SAFs at present.

“The issue is how do we get enough production into the UK and, more importantly, around the world as part of the industrial revolution,” he told the BBC.

And importantly, while the industry says SAF’s “lifecycle emissions” can be up to 70 percent lower than conventional fuels, aircraft running on older oil still emit emissions. Carbon,

So why are airlines calling the first transatlantic SAF flight ‘significant’?

However, airlines are calling today’s flight as proof that more sustainable alternatives are possible.

“This is really the only path to decarbonizing long-haul aviation other than the youngest fleet in the sky,” Weiss said. “This is truly a significant accomplishment.”

decline Entertainment is not taken seriously by airlines. “To think we can magic the end of flying I think is ridiculous in the extreme,” Weiss said in response to a question from travel expert Simon Calder about how he would respond to allegations of greenwashing.

Oil and gas giant BP is also involved in this project, which has received funding from the UK government. The flight was approved by Britain’s regulator the Civil Aviation Authority earlier this month after testing and analysis.

There are no paying passengers on flight VS100, which is scheduled to land at JFK at 14.50 EST — but you can track the trip online.

Campaigners accuse aviation industry of greenwashing at COP28

Green group says timing of headline-grabbing flight is two days before U.N. COP28 The climate summit starting on Thursday (30 November) is no coincidence.

Airlines including Lufthansa and Etihad are promoting ‘green’ flights to the COP, pointing to the use of SAF.

For example, the German carrier is offering “an especially sustainable offer package” for passengers traveling to COP8 in Dubai from Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium.

Travelers from these countries are being advertised fares that promise to offset 100 percent of flight-related CO2 emissions through SAF. Business Class passengers get the added benefit of airport-hotel transfer in an e-limousine.

There will again be many private jets at the COP, says Chuck Collins of the US-based Institute for Policy Studies and co-author of the private jet study High Flyers.

“We see that private jet The set is defensive about its precarious form of transportation on a warming planet,” he says. “Their sole purpose is to point to a SAF that is neither sustainable, practical or scientifically realistic in any time frame for rapidly reducing emissions.”

The aviation industry is also organizing a four-hour forum COP28Mobility Day on 6th December.

