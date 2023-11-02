Fortune 500 Billion Showcases Business Diversification in the Middle East

Good morning.

A new Fortune list arrived this week—the Fortune 500 Arabia—which ranks the top 500 companies in the Arab world by revenue. Topping the list – no surprise here – are oil companies: Saudi Aramco is number one with revenues of $604 billion, and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation at number two with revenues of $107 billion.

But the list also shows how diverse the region’s businesses have become. The top industry represented in the list is banking and insurance, accounting for 28% of the total. Real estate and energy each account for 7% of the list. Saudi companies made up 30% of the list, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 17%, Egypt with 11% and Kuwait with 8%.

The Fortune 500 is run by our partners at Arabia Majarra, and many of the companies on the list will be represented at the Fortune Global Forum in Abu Dhabi on 27-29 November. It’s not too late to request an invite; More information here.

And did you realize that L’Oréal was a tech company? CEO Nicholas Hieronymus is giving a keynote address at CES in Las Vegas in January, and he previews some of the topics with Michael Lev-Ram in this week’s installment of our podcast Leadership Next. Part:

,Not only do we have very strong e-commerce capabilities around the world, but we also have new (tech-enabled) ways to connect with our consumers. For example, you can try our products without visiting the store. We acquired a Canadian start-up in 2018 that, through augmented reality, allows you to diagnose your phone’s lipstick shades, hair color shades, foundation or skin. This is one of the aspects of beauty technology that we will discuss later.”

Now we are all technology companies. You can listen to the entire Leadership Next interview on Apple or Spotify. Other news below.

