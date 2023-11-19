Fortnums boss pleads, end tourist tax now

Tom Athron is chief executive of luxury London food store

Athron says government must take action to stop the French from losing sales revenue

Paris is ‘very attractive proposition’ for visitors next year as it hosts the Olympics

This weekend the boss of Fortnum & Mason gave a stern warning to the government to scrap the tourist tax in Wednesday’s Autumn Statement before it is ‘too late’ to stop the French losing sales revenue.

Tom Athron, chief executive of the luxury London food store, said: ‘Paris will be a very attractive proposition for visitors next year as it hosts the Olympics.

‘My view is that it will be too late to wait until the Budget in the spring to tackle the tourist tax as people are already thinking about their travel plans for next year.

‘I request the government to take action now. ‘We need to make sure Britain is as attractive as possible to foreign tourists.’ Athron is one of an army of retail chiefs supporting the Mail’s campaign to scrap the tourist tax.

Experts at the Center for Economic and Business Research believe allowing overseas visitors to shop VAT-free could boost the economy by £10 billion. But cash-strapped Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has so far rejected growing calls to scrap the levy.

Concerned: Fortnum & Mason boss Tom Athron wants Government to scrap tourist tax in autumn statement

Many of the country’s best-known brands have supported the campaign, including Marks & Spencer, Harrods, Burberry, Heathrow Airport and Jimmy Choo.

Athron said the weak pound, which makes shopping cheaper for foreign visitors, was ‘masking the impact’ of the tourist tax. He said this could soon change if sterling gains currency market gains and urged the government to act before further losses are incurred.

‘It is far easier to prevent a problem from arising than to try to react to it when it arises.’

‘Growing up’ [people] Heading to Paris on Eurostar to do my shopping. If you are a luxury buyer and are spending large sums then there will be a significant saving. For us, it is an indirect effect. ‘Nobody decides not to shop in Fortnum because they won’t get the VAT back, but there is a mentality around shopping in London that is not as good as it used to be.’

Treasury scraps tax-free shopping for foreign tourists in 2021. She has argued that bringing back the concession would lead to a £2bn loss of tax revenue, but campaigners say this would be offset by an increase in visitor numbers and sales.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk