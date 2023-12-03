'Fortnite' servers are back online for Chapter 5, but login queues are back too

Fortnite epic

This feels like the good old days of Fortnite, when there was so much player interest that it constantly broke the game and its servers. Yesterday, so many people tried to watch the Big Bang event at the end of OG, beginning of Chapter 5, that millions couldn’t get in, so Epic had to do it more than once (many people watched it at 11 p.m. Hadn’t even seen it till ET, including me).

Then, the game went offline and remained offline until this morning, and just now the servers are fully back online so players can dive into Chapter 5 in earnest. This happened around 8 a.m. ET, although the patch was out well before then, and people have been pulling out new information like the full map from it ever since.

The problem, however, is that the popularity still persists, meaning that even if the servers are indeed back, you’ll likely still face login queues. Even trying to load the game a few minutes after it came back online I’m still stuck in a 25 minute queue. If you didn’t come in then, I don’t know how long your queue could be at this point. Later, it will probably come down again, but for now, you’re definitely not going to jump in and play right away, as much as you might want to.

The hope is that once they are fully online they will remain stable and the queues will reduce, but Fortnite is achieving record player count after record player count this season, and all They Records were immediately blown by the 11 million or more concurrent players trying to log in and watch the Big Bang event. If they care enough to do so, yes, a good portion of them are the ones you’re fighting against to log in right now.

Everyone is eager to get started on their Peter Griffin-infused Battle Pass, and the story this season is that we need to rescue a kidnapped Peli… from whoever has kidnapped her, and we’re asking our… Nearby is a tough and courageous Jonesy. He. Last night, Fortnite also announced its new LEGO, Racing, and Concert modes for the game, LEGO is a particularly interesting survival type game that has taken over 1000 existing Fortnite skins and converted them into LEGO versions. Which players can use as per their convenience. Them. pretty neat.

As for this morning, after writing this I have 15 minutes left, so I’m just killing time. But I’ve been kicked out of the queue for no reason before, so I won’t hold my breath. I hope your wait will be little or no.

