‘Fortnite’ reveals the date and time of its Big Bang Finale event starring Eminem and Lego

fortnite is back Another big live event, just like it used to do in its glory days. They’re calling it “Big Bang,” and leaks have already revealed that it will involve outside forces like Eminem and Lego, two new collaborations that would seem unrelated, but as the image above shows, it is. Will also integrate rhythm and racing. Mode.

This is also the famous rocket where its launch was one of the first, most talked about events in Fortnite’s timeline. It will return for The Big Bang, Epic has announced December 2, 2023 at 2 pm ET. Downtime will begin shortly thereafter, and then Chapter 5 will launch on December 3, ending the Fortnite OG re-run that’s been going on for the entire month. It’s possible that some elements of the OG map will carry over, though we’ve seen leaks of a new map that shares more similarities with the Chapter 2 map. Although this is not the same copy as we saw in the OG.

According to their announcement, Epic has promised three things with the Big Bang event:

This is an unforgettable event

It’s evolving things as you know them

In the end there is a memorable revelation.

The first two seem pretty standard, although you can assume that with that announcement, this could be one of the biggest events the game has seen. Its file size itself seems to indicate so.

Third item? I don’t know what this could mean. Fortnite has made strange “revelations” in the past, like flipping a map over and placing a new one underneath it, or revealing that The Rock was playing a former helmeted character. Here, I believe the reveal isn’t Eminem or LEGO related, and may have something to do with the larger future of the franchise.

The event brought with it the reversal of Epic’s age-restriction for cosmetics, which was supposed to apply to the event despite it being in the teen-rated battle royale portion of the game. The reaction was so intense that they scaled back the concept until they fixed the idea, and that means you can wear any skin you want in it. That whole incident has been a very strange saga.

It’s been a long time since I’ve cared about anything Fortnite, but I’ll dive in and at least see what it’s like in the good old days. I remember that things like meteorites, rockets, and cubes were really cool phenomena at the time, and even though those days are long gone, maybe the game still had the ability to surprise us.

