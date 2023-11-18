‘Fortnite’ players eligible for refund for age-restricted skins

Fortnite @iFireMonkey

Fortnite has shown no signs that it plans to reverse its decision to age-restrict 7% of skins in the game, which can no longer be played in certain creative maps not rated 10 and above. Has been. But this ban could also extend to other shooting-free, all-ages in-game BR events in the future.

While Epic has said that in 2024, they will begin modifying these skins to be used in all modes, namely by removing things like gun holsters and ammo belts, they will not be able to fix all skins. Something like Marvel’s Venom skin, which is considered “too scary” for the under-10 crowd, is likely unable to convert in the same way.

I completely understand why players are upset about this, as it feels like this is a move to further Tim Sweeney’s kid-friendly metaverse sold as a T-for-teen rated game. As such, it feels like Epic should offer refunds for age-restricted skins.

While new skins are tagged with a note that they are age-restricted, this was not true of the variety of 7% skins and cosmetics that were originally banned after being sold without that tag. Has gone. Thus, players purchased dozens or even hundreds of dollars worth of things they thought they could use indefinitely throughout Fortnite and now Can not Use them in a wide range of activities.

Even if the skins are “fixed” later, they are still unusable for some time, and besides no one has signed up to “modify” their skins in any way. And as we know, many skin and cosmetics won’t be able to be changed at all, meaning they’ll remain permanently age-restricted.

I don’t know why Epic made this decision in the first place as it seems like it’s likely to do more harm than good. They’re already making much less from the Fortnite store than they did at the game’s peak, and now it’s reasonable that either A) they start making many more kid-friendly skins so they can make up that 7%. Reduce the number, or those age-restricted skins will sell less, as players will find that they will be modified in various ways or banned altogether.

But what should absolutely be the case right now is that there should be an alternative V-Bucks refund available for these new restricted skins, since they were never sold that way in the first place. This would certainly be another loss for Epic, but in theory, you could imagine a class action lawsuit here, even if it’s unlikely.

Epic has shown that they are not very receptive to feedback recently and this policy is unlikely to be reverted. But the idea of ​​refund should be seriously considered as it has broken a lot of trust in the community.

