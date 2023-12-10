'Fortnite' literally created the metaverse after everyone else left

Fortnite epic

At this point it’s painfully clear that over the years the term “Metaverse” has gone from being an ambitious (albeit also dystopian) sci-fi concept to being destroyed by tech companies and grifters trying to create some weird, deranged, hyper-monetized version of it. Has been done. Its.

We saw it in ways big and small, from a bunch of Web3 blockchain “metaverses” where companies bought land and Paris Hilton walked around with an ugly avatar. These were depressing, empty, gross places that served no purpose other than attempting to make their founders rich by selling air.

Then we saw it in a big way with Facebook, I mean meta, where they’re He was renamed Meta To better convey Mark Zuckerberg’s VR-powered vision of the metaverse. And yes, in fiction, the metaverse Is An immersive VR experience that transports the user “in person” into a virtual space is not even remotely close to what we have with the technology we have now. Zuckerberg spent a lot of money on his version of Ready Player One’s Oasis, Horizon Worlds, which involved a bunch of hideous legless avatars running around (so to speak), reached a few million players, and then… Immediately lost a few million players. While the meta VR branch still exists, VR itself remains a niche niche and is not even close to the metaverse that was promised. Of course, the meta is now mainly focused towards AI like everyone else.

But, slow and steady can win the race, and I believe that’s what we’re seeing now with Fortnite. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney has been a bit obnoxious about his side of the Metaverse fight, where he believes its core survival depends on giving Apple, Google, Steam, and everyone else the benefit of their 30% revenue cut it otherwise would have. It would be “weird.” “Metaverse” before it actually existed.

But the rest of the epic? They’re…building the real Metaverse, or at least the closest we’re getting to it. And unlike Facebook that’s trying to capture the magic of the OASIS with VR, Fortnite is doing it with normal gameplay, but building on the virtual spaces and characters that made that universe so appealing in the first place. Is. Something that no one who tried to do could ever really understand.

We saw glimpses of it for years, seeing large-scale events on the Fortnite map, like meteor strikes or rocket launches, then Travis Scott or Ariana Grande concerts. They were the first signs of “Metaverse moments” that felt like Fortnite was on the right track. But for a while, it felt like it came and went and Fortnite missed its chance, stuck in the same rut with its broader ambitions.

Instead, behind the scenes, they were preparing for a massive launch that would make Fortnite more Metaverse-y than ever. After Fortnite returned to the OG map in player numbers, they ended that period by launching Lego Fortnite, a survival minigame and their own separate worlds, Racing Fortnite with Rocket League and Concert Fortnite, which combines Guitar Hero and Rock Band DNA. based on.

So, basically the game now has a Battle World (Fortnite Battle Royale) Survival/Building World, Racing World and Music World. This is a long-term vision shared by Donald Mustard of what is finally becoming real, and what the imaginary metaverse has shown before now:

There are always jokes that Fortnite is creating a literal zoo of IPs for its games, as if there’s any popular movie, game, or TV franchise you can think of, there’s probably an 80% chance that Fortnite has grabbed it. Have taken and made a handful of skins. Its.

This is a game that now has people playing almost every major superhero. Ripley from Alien, Kratos from God of War. Master Chief from Halo. Chun-Li from Street Fighter. And now, Goku, Peter Griffin, The Incredible Hulk, and Optimus Prime can rock out in concert together.

And it is working. Fortnite, especially after the launch of LEGO Fortnite, which is snatching up Minecraft players, setting new concurrent player count records. More people are playing Fortnite than every other game on Steam right now. If not, it has once again become one of the biggest sports in the world The biggest one, outside of any big mobile title, is people checking it a few times a day.

I’ve always said that if anywhere has the potential to truly become the metaverse, it’s Fortnite. These blockchain imitators almost killed the concept before dying out themselves. Facebook was creating a metaverse that was essentially trying to broadcast the villains of Ready Player One. But after a few years of relative quiet, Epic has come out and shown that yes, maybe they can actually do it now that everyone else has given up on the concept. And I hope I can do that.

