‘Fortnite’ hits its highest player count in years with the start of OG Chapter 1 season

Fortnite epic

Epic clearly wanted to do something to reignite players’ interest in Fortnite, and what they decided was… simply turning back the clock to a time when interest in the series was at its highest.

This will date way back to the game’s original map version, Chapter 1, which has now been relaunched as an “OG” return for classic zones, weapons, and even former Fortnite streamers who play the game.

It is working. Yesterday, Fortnite reached a peak of 5.8 million concurrent players, the most for the game in several years, and an echo of its glory days. The new season launches with an OG (but not day one) version of the map and a new Battle Pass that mixes new and old skins without requiring any kind of IP crossover for once. I am sure due to the resurgence in interest the revenues have also increased.

This comes at a difficult moment for Epic Games, which has laid off 16% of the company, or 830 employees, in part blaming Fortnite for not being the money-making company it once was ( And conveniently ignoring CEO Tim Sweeney’s pet projects like the Epic Games Store) and suing Apple). Now, the game may have glimpses of that old glory again, but it’s unlikely it will be anything more than a fleeting revival.

Fortnite epic

Why? Well, this OG part of the season is only going to last a month or so until the story of Fortnite moves forward in Chapter 5. This is just going to be an introduction to the next season, not an entire season spent on the old map, it seems.

Again, I mean, this is a trick you can only really do once. They had to wait five years to make a flashback like this relevant, and they’re not going to do it again with the same kind of pull. The game should be constantly interesting as it moves forward, not just look backwards, but that hasn’t been the case for some time. Player numbers have increased, but only because the game has made moves toward Creative Mode, a part of Fortnite that pays less than battle royale expenses, according to Sweeney, another problem at Epic.

There are actually “good feelings” in Fortnite right now. The return of old maps and gear while keeping some modern QoL changes feels great. However, I don’t remember anything about interesting weekly challenges My The glory days of Fortnite are when I could write a guide about how to dance to five “No Dancing” signs and get 800,000 page views for my trouble. This is one place the game has definitely not returned to (I really hate boring challenges anymore).

Anyway, I think this will be big for Epic in the short term, but it feels like a band-aid to a bigger, more serious problem with the game. But hey, that’s yesterday’s problem.

Follow me on Twitter, threads, youtube, And Instagram,

pick up my science fiction novels herokiller series And Born on Earth Trilogy,