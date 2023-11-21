SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney on Monday portrayed Google as a ruthless rogue who resorts to questionable tactics to protect a predatory payments system.

His portrayal came in testimony in an antitrust trial focused on Epic Games’ attempt to upgrade Google’s store for Android phone apps.

Sweeney’s more than two-hour stint on the witness stand in San Francisco came less than a week after Google CEO Sundar Pichai defended the way his company runs the Play Store for Android apps in front of a 10-member jury. . It is one of two antitrust cases against Google, whose tech empire is valued at $1.7 trillion and faces legal attacks to break it up.

Testimony in the Android phone app case is set to end before Christmas.

The second case, which focused on Google’s dominant search engine, ended last week but will not be decided by a federal judge in Washington, D.C., until next year.

While Sweeney tried to portray Google as a greedy monopolist under questioning by his own lawyer, Google lawyer Jonathan Kravis tried to flip the script. Much of Kravis’s cross-examination appeared to be a plan to cast Sweeney as an executive primarily interested in circumventing the long-standing commission system to boost his video game company’s profits.

Epic, maker of the popular Fortnite game, alleges that Google is engaged in illegal price-gouging by collecting commissions ranging from 15% to 30% on in-app digital transactions. It is similar to a payment system that Epic unsuccessfully challenged in a parallel lawsuit filed against Apple’s iPhone App Store. Epic is appealing the outcome of the Apple trial to the US Supreme Court.

Unlike Apple’s iPhone App Store, Google already allows competition on the Play Store – something that Epic tried to do when it rolled out Fortnite for Android phones on its website instead of the Play Store in 2018 Decided to do.

In his Monday testimony, Sweeney recalled how Google called him to its headquarters in Mountain View, California, to try to convince Epic to release Fortnite in the Play Store. Sweeney said Google tried to tempt him with a variety of financial incentives, which he rejected.

“It seemed like a crooked arrangement,” Sweeney told the jury. “Google was proposing a series of side deals designed to persuade Epic not to compete against them.”

Sweeney’s appearance came as Epic’s lawyers previously displayed Google documents showing that Google offered a $360 million package to video game maker Activision Blizzard to get it to abandon a tentative plan to compete against the Play Store. Was offered.

Google’s lawyers presented other documents showing that the deal would net Activision more than $315 million.

After rejecting Google’s offers, Epic attempted to distribute Fortnite for Android through its own website. But Sweeney testified that that effort soon turned into “a frustrating process” as far fewer game players downloaded Fortnite for Android phones than anticipated. He attributed the disappointing response to Google’s machinations that made its exclusion from the Play Store and its use a cumbersome process. Pop-up “scare screens” warning of potential problems with the software.

“We realized that Google was a tough competitor and that it had the ability to disrupt us,” Sweeney said.

Epic eventually released Fortnite on the Play Store in 2020, while it ultimately hatched a secret plan to circumvent the commission system by secretly slipping in an alternative payment option, which Sweeney dubbed “Project Liberty.”

The alternative payment option was released in modified Fortnite apps for both the Play Store and iPhone App Store in August 2020, prompting both Apple and Google to block it within a few hours. Epic then filed antitrust lawsuits framed by Sweeney as a crusade on behalf of all game makers, as more games are played on smartphones rather than consoles and PCs.

“This is an issue that I consider existential for all games, including Epic,” Sweeney said.

During questioning of Sweeney, Google attorney Kravis pointed to the 30% commission that Epic pays Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo for transactions on PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch consoles without complaint, while still receiving revenue from those platforms. Making billions of dollars in profits.

In response to a question posed by a juror, Sweeney revealed that video game consoles and personal computers generated more than 90% of Epic’s revenue from in-app purchases during the period in 2020, when Fortnite debuted on the iPhone App Store and Play Store. I was there too. ,

Sweeney did not explain why Epic did not challenge the 30% commission fee on gaming devices other than smartphones, but he left no doubt about their goal in this trial.

“We want a jury to find that Google violated the law so that the court can force Google to stop these practices,” Sweeney said.

Michael Liedtke, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com