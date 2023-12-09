‘Fortnite Festival’ instrument controller support is coming in 2024

Instrument controller support will be available in Fortnite Festival Credit: Epic Games

fortnite festival Launched today with massive success with over 750,000 players in the first hour, although many fans are disappointed that it currently doesn’t have native support for older guitar master And rock bank Controller. However, an FAQ revealed that device support is coming fortnite festival In 2024.

In a blog post for the launch of fortnite festivalEpic Games revealed that although device controllers are not currently supported in the game, the development team is working on that feature and they will have more to share in 2024.

Although not directly confirmed as to what will and will not work, many have taken this as confirmation of the old five-fret guitar master And rock band Will work with guitar controllers, and possibly drum kits, fortnite festival soon.

There is no new five-fret guitar master Or rock band The game has been around for about 10 years, and these days the community plays mostly on fan-made clones that don’t have official rights to the music you play, making it a legally questionable situation for players. However, a major challenge for players is securing guitar controllers that still work, many of which have broken down due to their age, causing prices to rise in recent years.

how to use guitar controller fortnite festival

For those who already have a working controller, the news is that fortnite festival Their support will be massive. Currently, if you want to use the old guitar controller fortnite festival You will need to use software like Joytokey to remap your fret buttons on the guitar to the keyboard buttons natively used by the game. There is currently no way to get the strum bar to work on guitar Fortnite Festival.

It’s not a perfect solution and takes away some of the flair of older rhythm games, so it may not be a great experience, but at least it’s playable. fortnite festival With a guitar controller.

The potentially more interesting part of this announcement is that many are wondering if this could mean we’ll finally be getting new device controllers. No company has mass-produced guitar controllers for years and it is becoming increasingly difficult to find them in good condition. But if Epic Games is working on supporting older controllers, it would make sense that they would also release new ones if the game remains popular. This would boost the player base even more, and potentially bring rhythm action games back to the level of popularity they enjoyed in the late 00s.