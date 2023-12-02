'Fortnite' Chapter 5 Leak: Ninja Turtles, Weapon Mod, Lamborghinis

Ninja Turtles mutant mayhem

Fortnite Chapter 5 isn’t keeping much a secret at this point. We had a battle pass leak yesterday and today a new leak of the launch trailer, which reveals a lot about what’s going to happen once OG mode is finished. And we also learned that OG Fortnite will return sometime in 2024.

What did we learn from the latest batch of leaks? Lots of new information including more branded crossovers to come and a huge amount of new gear and mechanics. this is courtesy hypxOne of the biggest Fortnite leak hunters.

There are strong hints, even if not explicitly revealed, that the Ninja Turtles will be making their way to Fortnite this season, joining the crossovers we already know about with Peter Griffin and Solid Snake in the Battle Pass.

One non-character partnership will be with Lamborghini, as some of the manufacturer’s cars will be in the game. It’s unclear who Lamborghini is targeting with this crossover, but I guess they should start with the youth.

For the first time in Fortnite, there will be weapon mods and attachments for guns, echoing those in Warzone and Apex Legends, though the full extent of the options is not yet clear.

There will be a rail vehicle moving around the map, and armored trains as a new vehicle.

There’s a new wrestler and a new riot shield that you can grab and shoot from behind.

As for the mechanics, you’ll now be able to drink shields while walking, and they’ve also introduced the ability to climb walls, somewhat like climbing over them to reach ledges. In general they really seem to be leaning towards having many more movement and traversal options in Fortnite these days.

I believe that’s most of the major stuff for now, and it seems like a fairly conventional amount of extra things in the game, based on what we’d typically see in a given season Are. The story concerns Peele being captured and Johnsy and others forming some kind of A-team to bring him back. As we already knew, the season is called Chapter 5: Season 1 – Underground.

As you may already know, the culmination of the big change the Big Bang is today, December 2nd, 2pm ET, 11am PT. You can log in 30 minutes early and then the official launch of Chapter 5 introducing all this stuff, including the new map, will happen early tomorrow morning, as is usually how patching in a new chapter or season works after an event. meet there.

Follow me on Twitter, threads, youtube, And Instagram,

pick up my science fiction novels herokiller series And Born on Earth Trilogy,