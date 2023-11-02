‘Fortnite’ Chapter 4, Season OG start-time, original map location, and everything you need to know

Fortnite Credit: epic

Remember 2018? Seems like it was more than five years ago. Since then, the world has changed in massive and often deeply unpleasant ways. Covid-19, economic recession, inflation. Things look a little more bleak, a little less optimistic in 2023.

Well, here’s a ray of hope Fortnite fan. The game’s new season is turning back the clock to 2018 and a version of the game’s original map is making a return. The map that started it all is coming back this Friday with a ton of other fun changes.

Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Fortnite’ Chapter 4, Season 5, titled ‘OG’ by Epic Games.

What time will the new season go live?

The downtime begins tonight and the new season will (presumably) go live early in the morning. New seasons usually go live at midnight if you’re on the west coast and early in the morning if you’re on the east coast.

fortnite og trailer

A brand new trailer gives us our first official look at Tilted Towers, one of the most popular locations Fortnite’s History.

new key art

new key art for fortnite og Quite clever. This is actually the reverse side of the same image from the main art of Season 1 of the game:

Fortnite Credit: Epic Games

original map location

As you know, the original map changed from season to season, with some locations being removed and new locations being added over time. Here are the locations confirmed at this time:

pleasant park

haunted hills

Junk Junction

lazy links

Risky Reels

Loot Lake

Tomato Temple

wailing forest

dusty divot

Lonely Lodge

Snowy Shores

Smooth Grove

retail row

leaning towers

salty springs

shifty shaft

frosty flights

flush factory

lucky landing

deadly zone

paradise palms

Boy, these names bring back memories!

The original loot is also returning

Fortnite Credit: Epic Games

Almost all of the original guns and items are returning, including:

Mark

assault rifle

tactical gun

pump shotgun

light machine gun

quad launcher

hand cannon

hunting rifle

heavy assault rifle

rocket launcherjetpack

Chug Splash

mounted turret

spike trap

driftboard

shopping cart

X-4 Stormwing

bowler atk

Later additions to the game, such as reboot vans, mantling, and other movement changes will all remain. Fortnite OG While this will be a throwback to the early days of the game, don’t expect a 1:1 recreation of the game’s past. It will still look and feel modern Fortnite.

I wonder if the original style challenges will make a comeback? I would love to see the OG Battle Pass with secret loading screens, treasure hunt challenges, and all the rest, but I highly doubt it. I guess we’ll find out soon!