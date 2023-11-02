‘Fortnite’ Chapter 4, Season OG start-time, original map location, and everything you need to know
Remember 2018? Seems like it was more than five years ago. Since then, the world has changed in massive and often deeply unpleasant ways. Covid-19, economic recession, inflation. Things look a little more bleak, a little less optimistic in 2023.
Well, here’s a ray of hope Fortnite fan. The game’s new season is turning back the clock to 2018 and a version of the game’s original map is making a return. The map that started it all is coming back this Friday with a ton of other fun changes.
Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Fortnite’ Chapter 4, Season 5, titled ‘OG’ by Epic Games.
What time will the new season go live?
The downtime begins tonight and the new season will (presumably) go live early in the morning. New seasons usually go live at midnight if you’re on the west coast and early in the morning if you’re on the east coast.
fortnite og trailer
A brand new trailer gives us our first official look at Tilted Towers, one of the most popular locations Fortnite’s History.
new key art
new key art for fortnite og Quite clever. This is actually the reverse side of the same image from the main art of Season 1 of the game:
original map location
As you know, the original map changed from season to season, with some locations being removed and new locations being added over time. Here are the locations confirmed at this time:
- pleasant park
- haunted hills
- Junk Junction
- lazy links
- Risky Reels
- Loot Lake
- Tomato Temple
- wailing forest
- dusty divot
- Lonely Lodge
- Snowy Shores
- Smooth Grove
- retail row
- leaning towers
- salty springs
- shifty shaft
- frosty flights
- flush factory
- lucky landing
- deadly zone
- paradise palms
Boy, these names bring back memories!
The original loot is also returning
Almost all of the original guns and items are returning, including:
- Mark
- assault rifle
- tactical gun
- pump shotgun
- light machine gun
- quad launcher
- hand cannon
- hunting rifle
- heavy assault rifle
- rocket launcherjetpack
- Chug Splash
- mounted turret
- spike trap
- driftboard
- shopping cart
- X-4 Stormwing
- bowler atk
Later additions to the game, such as reboot vans, mantling, and other movement changes will all remain. Fortnite OG While this will be a throwback to the early days of the game, don’t expect a 1:1 recreation of the game’s past. It will still look and feel modern Fortnite.
I wonder if the original style challenges will make a comeback? I would love to see the OG Battle Pass with secret loading screens, treasure hunt challenges, and all the rest, but I highly doubt it. I guess we’ll find out soon!