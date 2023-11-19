‘Fortnite’ admits everyone hates its cosmetic age-restrictions

Fortnite @wingedlight8415

I recently said that in the post-Donald Mustard era, Epic and Fortnite are very stuck in their ways, and I thought it was unlikely they would do anything about their new age-restrictions on cosmetic items in certain maps and events. Will refund about anything.

Well, late Saturday night, the official Fortnite account tweeted the following:

When the game’s 16.7 million follower account, which reached 44.7 million players in a day, starts a tweet with “Welp,” you know something has probably gone very wrong. This push and pull was actually enough to cause a reaction Some? Some kind of change, although given this message, a full reversion seems unlikely.

They talk about “some new options” for players here. Previously, Epic talked about how many of the later restricted skins would be modifiers for “younger” maps, including things like removing potentially offensive gun holsters and ammo belts. It’s unclear if this is the plan that’s being pushed here, but Epic also acknowledged that many cosmetics, especially some of the “scarier” ones, likely won’t be fixed this way. .

This also shows that for the first time a big in-game event is coming, as was only rumored earlier. But it also confirms that the original plan was also to have an in-game event for the battle royale portion of the game in which players were not allowed to use age-restricted cosmetics, given that many of them Events are often of the “look and jump around” type. Things without bullets or guns. Entertainment for the whole family, etc.

Fortnite epic

But then again, the whole idea of ​​”protecting little eyes from scary faces and pistols in holsters” seems ridiculous here, especially in a teen rated game. especially for an event battle Royale That’s the part of the game they’re talking about here. You can probably understand the offer that less than 10 marked accounts can’t understand Purchase Those cosmetics, but banning everyone from using them in thousands of creative maps or in-game events? absurd.

I don’t know if Epic’s improvements feel right, censoring previously purchased skins for these modes when the norm is to do so is very unwise. Again, I believe this promotes Tim Sweeney’s “we are building a metaverse for all ages” idea, and once again, it has done harm. And this time, Correct Everyone was excited again after the opening of Fortnite’s Retro Season, which brought player engagement to all-time highs.

We don’t yet know when the event will take place or what kind of improvements Epic has planned for it. But at least he said something, which is more than I would have expected to happen so soon.

Follow me on Twitter, threads, youtube, And Instagram,

pick up my science fiction novels herokiller series And Born on Earth Trilogy,