Fortis Inc. Completes the Sale of Aitken Creek Natural Gas Storage Facilities in British Columbia

This news release is a “Designated News Release” incorporated by reference into the prospectus supplement dated September 19, 2023 to Fortis’ short form base shelf prospectus dated November 21, 2022.

scheduled tribe. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, November 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Fortis Inc. (“Fortis” or the “Corporation”) (TSX/NYSE: FTS) today announced that FortisBC Holdings Inc. has completed its sale. 93.8% interest in the Aitken Creek natural gas storage facility in British Columbia and Enbridge Inc. (TSX/NYSE: ENB) 100% interest in the Aitken Creek North gas storage facility (collectively “Aitken Creek”) to a subsidiary of ENB. Following satisfaction of all regulatory requirements, over $400 million of working capital and closing adjustments.

As indicated earlier this year, the sale of Aitken Creek further strengthens our balance sheet and provides additional funding flexibility to support our regulated utility growth strategy.

CIBC Capital Markets and Fasken acted as exclusive financial and legal advisors, respectively, to Fortis.

About Fortis

Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry, with 2022 revenues of $11 billion and total assets of $66 billion as of September 30, 2023. The corporation’s 9,200 employees serve utility customers in five provinces of Canada and ten states of the United States. state and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be obtained at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedarplus.ca, or www.sec.gov.

