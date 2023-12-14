Fort Minerals receives Environmental Impact Statement (DIA) approval for its Esperanza Porphyry Cu-Mo Project in Southern Peru

Vancouver, British Columbia –News Direct– Forte Minerals Corp.

Forte Minerals Corporation, ,,Prime quality” Or “company,,CSE:CUAU,OTQB: FOMNF,Frankfurt: 2OA, Pleased to announce the receipt of the Environmental Impact Statement (“DIA“) Approval for its 100% owned Esperanza porphyry Cu-Mo Project (“Esperanza“) is located in the Arequipa Department in southern Peru. The company is pleased to be awarded DIA approval by the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines (“Minum“) after more than two years of environmental baseline study, archaeological assessment, social engagement and government processing. The DIA is a comprehensive environmental authorization that enables the company to drill up to 40 platforms over a 5-year time period. The final drill permit will be delivered by MINEM upon completion of the prior consultation process (consulta previa) with local indigenous communities.

Esperanza is an early stage porphyry Cu-Mo prospect located in southern Peru, approximately 180 km northwest of Arequipa. The project consists of 4000 hectares of mineral concessions that are 100% owned by Forte’s Peruvian subsidiary, Amaru Resources SAC (“Amaru, It likely occurs within a magmatic arc composed of Late Cretaceous to Early Paleocene plutons found from the southern border of Peru to at least 200 km northwest of Arequipa. The Paleocene component of the magmatic arc defines the southern Peruvian Copper Belt, which is known to host several massive porphyry Cu-Mo deposits, including Cerro Verde, Quelaveco, Quezon, and Toquepala (Figure 1).

Figure 1 – Paleocene magmatic arc with porphyry Cu-Mo deposits in southern Peru.

Globetrotters Resources Peru SAC (‘Globetrotters’) initially identified the Esperanza Porphyry as part of its regional generative exploration program, which locates the porphyry Cu-Mo system along the extension of the Paleocene magmatic arc extending from Cerro Verde to the northwest. Used to target. Geological mapping, outcrop geochemical sampling and geophysical surveys completed by the Globetrotters have revealed a large 2.8 x 1.7 km Cu-bearing potash alteration zone partially exposed beneath the post-mineralized volcanic cover (Figure 2). Debris and geophysical data from an attenuated phyllic altered xerositic leached capping zone exposed along the base of the post-mineral volcanic cover (Figure 3) and geophysical data (Figure 4) indicate the presence of partially buried, large, mineralized porphyry complexes with the potential for supergenes. stands by. The enrichment blanket and primary Cu sulphide mineralization are not currently tested by drilling.

Figure 2 – Esperanza geochemistry and alteration map.

Fort President and CEO Patrick Elliott comments, “This is an outstanding untapped porphyry Cu-Mo project that shows all the indications of a large, well-preserved, mineralized porphyry complex located in one of the most fertile mining areas in South America. Is. DIA approval for this project as well as our Pucarini high sulfidation epithermal gold project (news release September 29, 2023) are significant milestones and we are thrilled for the opportunity to conduct drill testing of these highly prospective targets for the first time .

Fort’s Exploration Manager Manuel Montoya comments, “The Esperanza Porphyry is interpreted to occur along the northwestern extension of the Paleocene magmatic arc, which produces some of the largest porphyry Cu-Mo deposits in Peru, including Cerro Verde, Quelaveco, Quezon and Toquepala. Esperanza has a similar large hydrothermal alteration footprint and exhibits the scale and geological characteristics required for a Tier-1 exploration.

Figure 3 – Exposure of an older talus deposit at the base of the Miocene volcanic cover, consisting of leached phyllic altered granodiorite clasts, believed to represent an eroded leached capping zone beneath the Miocene volcanic cover.

Figure 4 – Geophysical stacked section and geological interpretation along survey line L2000N.

ESG and sustainability

Forte’s extensive experience in Peru gives us a unique understanding of the country’s environmental and cultural landscape, which sets us apart from competitors. The company collaborates with an environmental consultancy, complemented by our in-house social engagement team, to ensure that our exploration, permitting and community engagement practices meet compliance standards and interact with local communities in positive, Promote mutually beneficial relationships.

Our recent partnership with Social Suite, a leading ESG software tailored for junior exploration and mining companies, revolutionizes the way we manage data and enhance our ESG reporting. This step is important to advance transparency, strengthen stakeholder communications and enhance our impact on investors.

The addition of Mike Carter as our Principal Energy Advisor is a strategic move to advance our ESG initiatives. His extensive experience will be invaluable in aligning Forte’s community-focused projects with international standards and local community expectations.

While our primary focus is on the discovery and exploration of new Cu and Au deposits, Forte Junior is equally committed to setting new standards in ESG and sustainability within the exploration and mining industry.

About Esperanza

Esperanza is a 100% owned 4000 hectare porphyry Cu-Mo project located along the northwestern extension of the Southern Peru Copper Belt. The Paleocene magmatic arc is endowed with some of the largest copper deposits in the world. Existing porphyry Cu mines, and recent discoveries make this a highly prospective area of ​​Peru for Cu exploration, discovery and future mine development.

Esperanza consists of a large porphyry Cu-Mo system measuring 4.2 x 3.1 km in area and partially buried beneath Miocene post-mineral volcanic cover. The center of the porphyry system contains a 2.8 x 1.7 km potash alteration zone that is poorly exposed and inferred from interpretation of existing geological, geochemical and geophysical data. Geological mapping and sampling at the edge of the post-mineral cover outlines the Cu-bearing vein patterns typical of potassium alteration. Exposure of debris from a weakly phyllic altered jarositic leached capping zone mapped at the base of post-mineral cover also suggests the possibility of supergene enrichment. This, in combination with geophysical data, supports the presence of a large, mineralized porphyry complex buried beneath the post-mineral volcanic cover, which is highly potential for a supergene enrichment blanket and primary Cu mineralization that remains untapped by drilling.

Figure 5 – Outcrop of leached potash altered granodiorite with dark green bands of chlorite after the secondary biotite feature of the EHT band, later cut by quartz veins.

Qualified Persons and NI 43-101 Disclosures

Richard Osmond, P.Geo., is the qualified individual as defined by National Instruments 43-101 who is responsible for the accuracy of the technical information contained in this news release.

About Fort Minerals Corporation

Fort Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company that has acquired a mix of assets in partnership with Globetrotters Resources Peru SAC, has built a strong portfolio of high-quality Cu and Au assets in Peru. The Company aims to generate significant value accretive by strategically placing early stage and drill-ready targets along historically discovered and drilled porphyry systems for Cu and Au resource development. Despite its resource focus, the Fort is deeply committed to community engagement, environmental stewardship and fulfilling its social responsibilities.

on behalf of Forte Minerals Corporation

(Signed) “Patrick Elliot”

chief executive officer

