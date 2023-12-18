Fort Lauderdale Airport evacuated due to 'security incident'

By Ross Ibbetson and James Gordon for DailyMail.com 23:56 17 Dec 2023, updated 00:41 18 Dec 2023

Fort Lauderdale Airport was evacuated Sunday night in response to a ‘security incident’.

The upper level of Terminal 1 was evacuated, while the airport’s departure gates were temporarily closed out of an abundance of caution

One online commenter reported that a suspect was seen going through the Clear Secure security line ‘with something he shouldn’t have’

Fort Lauderdale Airport has been evacuated due to a ‘security incident’.

The airport posted a statement online Sunday evening.

‘Due to the escalated security incident, law enforcement has evacuated the upper level of Terminal 1 and temporarily closed the departures entrance to Fort Lauderdale out of an abundance of caution until further notice.’

Airport security and police are advising people to stay away from the terminal lobby while law enforcement is out to deal with the issue.

One online commenter said a suspect was going through the Clear Secure security line ‘with something he shouldn’t have.’

Fort Lauderdale Airport was evacuated Sunday night due to a ‘security incident’, passengers could be seen standing outside the main terminal building Sunday night.

Passengers affected by the evacuation were unhappy with the lack of communication by airport officials.

Lauren Picarde wrote, ‘Since someone was removed over an hour ago, an update is necessary.’

One frustrated user wrote, ‘Waiting for an hour and a half to get a taxi/Uber/Lyft with a kid.’

‘The lack of communication with stranded passengers is unacceptable,’ RCinHP wrote.

The sudden closure resulted in traffic halt around the airport, including the I-595 freeway.

There are reports of heavy law enforcement and other agencies at the scene, people can be seen standing outside the airport after the evacuation order

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk