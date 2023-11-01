Forrester's 2024 predictions report warns of AI 'shadow pandemic' as employees adopt unauthorized tools

VentureBeat Presents: AI Unleashed – An Exclusive Executive Program for Enterprise Data Leaders. Network and learn from industry peers, learn more

Forrester Research unveiled its highly anticipated 2024 predictions report on Thursday, charting a course for more measured AI growth while warning business leaders to prepare for large-scale “shadow usage” Because employees rely on their own AI tools to be productive.

The 38-page report projects AI platform budgets will triple in 2024 as companies invest in scalable solutions to build, deploy and monitor AI models. But Forrester warns that this will not be enough to meet workforce demand. The report estimates that 60% of employees will use their own AI tools at work, presenting new regulatory and compliance challenges.

Forrester believes that 85% of companies are expanding AI capabilities with open-source models like GPT-J and BERT rather than relying solely on popular proprietary options like ChatGPT. It also expects 40% of enterprises to actively invest in governance for AI compliance, ahead of impending regulations in the EU, US and China.

Open-source models and risk management

On the innovation front, Forrester predicts that a major insurer will begin offering AI “hallucination insurance” in 2024, which will specifically cover errors and losses caused by AI mistakes as the technology proliferates.

events

AI exposed

An exclusive invitation-only evening of insights and networking, designed for senior enterprise executives overseeing data stacks and strategies.

learn more

Forrester’s 2024 predictions report overall a wild year, with an explosion in the popularity of generative AI among consumers and employees, putting pressure on CIOs and CDOs to deliver business results.

The report strikes a pragmatic tone, warning leaders not to be distracted by AI hype and “fun and games” as they strategize to capitalize on AI’s emerging potential.

Forrester sees 2024 as the beginning of the “era of intentional AI” as companies move the technology out of R&D and into productive business applications.

“Without a doubt, 2023 will be celebrated as the year of AI as we see increased consumerization of generative AI. The team of Forrester analysts in the report says there were announcements about mergers, acquisitions, wild company valuations and sizable VC and internal investments.

He added, “We predict that 2024 will inspire enterprise teams to be proactive, develop a meaningful AI strategy, and deliver on the AI ​​promise while keeping an eye on regulations and new risks.”

Some of the biggest takeaways from the Forrester 2024 AI Predictions report:

60% of employees will use their own AI tools at work, creating security risks. The budget for AI platforms will triple as demand for AI capabilities increases. 85% of companies will incorporate open-source AI models into their technology stack. 40% of enterprises will actively invest in AI governance for compliance. Insurers will begin offering “AI hallucination insurance” to cover AI mistakes. Generative AI will see 36% CAGR growth from 2023 to 2030 as adoption increases. Enterprises will move AI from R&D to production business applications. AI strategies should focus on managing shadow utilization and driving value. Technology leaders feel pressure from employees and executives to adopt AI. The “era of intentional AI” will begin in 2024 as hype gives way to practicality.

These predictions underscore the need for a focused AI strategy, even as generic AI brings new excitement to the business world. Enterprise leaders must proactively address the risks as they expand responsible AI adoption.

The Forrester report is an important indicator of how far we have come in the AI ​​and data analytics landscape, and how much further we are ready to go. As we move into 2024, the predictions made in this report provide a roadmap for businesses, technologists, and policymakers to navigate the future of AI, data analytics, and automation.

The report serves as a reminder that although the AI ​​revolution is promising, it is not without challenges. As we move from hype to practicality of AI, it is important to tackle these challenges strategically, ensuring that the promise of AI is realized while minimizing potential risks.

VentureBeat’s mission To become a digital town square for technology decision makers to gain knowledge about transformative enterprise technology and transactions. Find our briefing.

Source: venturebeat.com