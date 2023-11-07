Forrester Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) saw a 43% increase in fourth-quarter net income, reaching $72.4 million.

Annual net income has seen a slight decline, while pre-tax income and revenue for Q4 have seen significant growth.

Despite the challenging market, the company reports strong lot sales and a solid balance sheet.

Forrester’s strategic positioning and relationship with DR Horton indicate a positive outlook for fiscal year 2024.

Forrester Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR), a leading national residential lot developer, on November 7, 2023 announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a substantial year-over-year increase in net income for the fourth quarter, with a 43% jump to $72.4 million, or $1.44 per diluted share. Pre-tax earnings also increased 44% to $95.4 million, reflecting a pre-tax profit margin of 17.4%. Revenue growth was equally impressive, rising 44% to $549.7 million on sales of 4,986 lots.

FY 2023 performance

For the full fiscal year, Forrester Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) reported net income of $166.9 million, or $3.33 per diluted share, a slight decrease from the prior year. Pre-tax income declined 6% to $221.6 million, with pre-tax profit margin of 15.4%. The company’s revenue also declined 5% to $1.4 billion. Despite these declines, the company’s return on equity remained strong at 13.2%, and book value per share increased 14% to $27.43.

Operational and Financial Highlights

Forrester’s operating results demonstrated resilience in the face of market adversity. The number of lots sold in the fourth quarter increased by 27% compared to the same period last year. However, annual lot sales saw a 21% decline. The company’s lot position remains strong with ownership and control of 79,200 lots as of September 30, 2023. The capital structure and liquidity position were also strong, with $616.0 million in unrestricted cash and $382.3 million in available borrowing capacity, for a total of $998.3 million in liquidity.

Strategic Position and Outlook

Forrester CEO Daniel Bartok highlighted the company’s strong finish to the year and its strategic positioning.

The supply of vacant developed lots, especially at affordable price points, remains constrained in most parts of the country. With our strong balance sheet and low leverage, broad geographic footprint, attractive land portfolio and relationship with the nation’s largest builder, Forrester is well-positioned to consolidate market share in the highly fragmented and undercapitalized lot development industry.

Looking to fiscal 2024, Forrester expects deliveries of between 14,500 and 15,500 lots, generating revenues of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion.

Forrester Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) is focused on leveraging its strategic relationship with DR Horton and its strong balance sheet to navigate the market and drive long-term value. The company’s disciplined approach towards capital investment and ability to adapt to market conditions is expected to position it well for continued growth and market share consolidation.

For more detailed financial information and the full earnings report, please visit Forrester’s Investor Relations website.

See the full 8-K earnings release (here) from Forrester Group Inc. for more details.

