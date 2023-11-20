Formula One stars have teamed up to allow the public to buy shares in multi-million pound classic cars

Formula One stars Mika Hakkinen and David Coulthard have teamed up with a pair of entrepreneurs to launch a stock market business that allows the public to invest in ultra-rare classic cars.

The pair, along with Le Mans endurance-race winner Alan McNish, have joined the board of a start-up which this week will launch £50m of funding through broker Oberon Capital to begin building its collection .

Tertre Rouge Assets – named after a famous turn of Le Mans – has secured six rare cars for £30 million to launch the business, including a 1963 Jaguar E Type Lightweight, a 1960 Formula 1 Ferrari and a 1958 Mercedes -Includes Benz 300 SL.

The remaining £50 million will be spent on buying other car-related businesses, starting with supercar events company The Run Too, which organizes luxury driving rallies at the Monaco Grand Prix for wealthy petrol heads.

The idea was dreamed up by Tertre Rouge chairman Steven Schapera, a wealthy cosmetics entrepreneur, and chief executive André Ehrle, a racing driver turned classic car investor, when the pair started buying and selling classic motorbikes and cars. Had successfully co-invested.

Schapera, who does not even own a car, said he began working with Ahrle as a way of spreading his investments after receiving a windfall from the €400 million sale of Invincible Brands, in which he was a partner. Were investors.

“I don’t really know much about cars. For me, it was just about diversifying my portfolio. I wanted to put maybe 3 to 5 percent of my assets into alternative assets other than art, or wine or whatever, that have no correlation to the stock market. I met Andre and we made a lot of money off classic cars and bikes.”

The problem, he said, is that cars and bikes aren’t liquid — meaning you can’t buy and sell them quickly. So he came up with the idea of ​​forming a stock market company to trade vehicles in which investors could buy shares.

The group is targeting 15 per cent annual returns from the portfolio, on which it will make money by renting out vehicles for photoshoots as well as selling them at a profit.

Ahrle, whose first business was providing security services for stars including Bruce Springsteen and The Rolling Stones, became involved in racing when he won speed challenges during a Mercedes-Benz course on driving for Bodyguard. He became a professional racing driver, winning the Daytona 24 Hour race twice, before spending more time buying and selling rare classic cars.

“My first investment was in 1993, when I bought a Ferrari 1963 250 GT Lusso for 130,000 Deutschmarks (£325,000). I sold it for $1 million (£800,000),” he recalled. His second investment was equally successful, but could have been far better: he bought the 1961 Competizione Ferrari 250 GT SWB Daytona race winner for 1.3 million Swiss francs (£1.2 million), then sold it at a 250 percent profit. A few years later this car was sold for 25 million dollars.

Investment companies have set up funds to buy classic cars in the past, but have struggled to gain a diverse investor base or grow a car portfolio.

The cost of storage, maintenance and insurance may reduce the fund’s profits, although Shapera said this would be offset by revenue from renting out cars for photoshoots and videos.

For investors who want to invest in up-and-coming classic cars, there is investment company Car Crowd which features F1 broadcast host Natalie Pinkham and her Capital FM brother as ambassadors, and car lover Jody Kidd as an investor. In and as a part owner of two cars, has the ability to. But a share in a private company that owns a particular car with an agreed period of ownership and exit strategy is considered to be emerging at a classic value.

The Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index for the second quarter of this year shows that over the ten-year period cars outperformed art, jewelery and handbags, with returns of 118 per cent compared to 109 per cent, 39 per cent and 60 per cent respectively. found. However, rare whiskey bottles had the highest returns with a 322 percent gain.

