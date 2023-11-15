Formula 1 Las Vegas ticket prices continue to drop a day before the Grand Prix

New York CNN –

Ticket prices for the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas continue to drop sharply, even as the much-anticipated event is set to rev its engines in just one day.

According to TickPick, since last week, prices for Saturday night’s main event have dropped 23%, falling below $1,000, with the current “get-in” price for tickets hovering around $800. That’s 50% less than a month ago when the cheapest ticket sold for $1,645.

Prices for practice and qualifying sessions on Thursday and Friday respectively are also falling. The cheapest tickets for both days are down by up to 20% in a week and are down 70% compared to last month.

It’s a huge upset for the sporting world, with the first F1 race to be held on the Las Vegas Strip. A year ago, when tickets initially went on sale, tickets to this Saturday’s title race were selling for about $1,622. This week’s prices show that they have declined by 50% since November 2022.

Tickets for Thursday’s practice sold for $919 last year, but have dropped to $119 this year, an 87% decrease, TickPick said. Tickets for Friday’s qualifying races are on sale for $259, 76% less than last year’s price of $1,085.

According to TickPick CEO Brett Goldberg, a number of factors are contributing to the decline, including the fact that Red Bull driver Max Verstappen had already clinched this year’s championship title in Qatar last month, making fans of the sport The excitement subsides as it nears the end of the season.

Additionally, the expected cold weather and the total cost of attendance in flights and hotels “are limited due to travel beyond the race during the cold fall season,” he said.

Goldberg predicts ticket prices will return to normal next year, perhaps not as high as they were when they went on sale for the inaugural race in 2022.

“With the growing popularity of the sport domestically, investment in infrastructure and the stellar performance of the Las Vegas Road Race, it was a difficult decision on pricing in the market, but the public has spoken about it this year,” he said. Said.

Despite falling ticket prices, Goldberg expects the three-day event to be “well-attended” and that “it will create amazing visuals and experiences for attendees,” noting its distinctive track that runs at night. Revolves around the Las Vegas Strip.

“If F1 is able to maintain a long-term view on the race location, this will very soon become a distant memory,” he said. (F1 Las Vegas organizers did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.)

Las Vegas is the third US city to host an F1 race this year, following Miami in May and Austin in October. Drivers have credited the popularity of the Netflix series “Drive to Survive” for increasing viewership of the sport in the US.

However, there are some small signs that American interest in the sport may have peaked: According to SportsMediaWatch, US TV ratings for this year’s F1 season have fallen 8%, but that is the second-highest average on record for ESPN.

Jeff Gluck, motorsports writer for The Athletic, speculated that casual viewers attracted by the Netflix series may have already lost interest, indicating a “real threat” to the sport in the US if they bail out altogether.

Gluck wrote that something compelling had to happen. “‘Some’ could mean that Red Bull loses or another team poses enough of a challenge to make next season more interesting,” he wrote. “But F1 probably can’t afford in the US that 2024 will be similar to the last two years – as that could allow a new F1-obsessed group to follow the general public.”

Source: www.cnn.com