Former Yankees utilityman drawing plenty of interest on the free-agent market

There are plenty of clubs with some degree of interest in utilityman Isiah Kiner-Falefa – the Yankees and Blue Jays have been linked to him this week – and the former Ranger/Yankees Swiss Army knife is also drawing some interest from the Dodgers, Marlins and… The Brewers, according to Fabian Ardaya and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

At 28 years old (29 in March), Kiner-Falefa is one of the younger free agents on the market. Acquired by the Yankees ahead of the 2022 season as a bridge to their hopeful starting shortstop and top prospect Anthony Volpe, the infielder turned catcher did not earn that job and did not part with it. However, he played a versatile utility role in the Bronx, ultimately making 892 plate appearances during his two seasons there and posting a .253/.311/.333 batting line (84 wRC+) with 10 home runs, 32 doubles, one triple. . and 36 stolen bases (in 45 attempts).

Kiner-Falefa won a Gold Glove as the Rangers’ primary third baseman during the shortened 2020 season and saved 10 defensive runs as their primary shortstop in 2021. However, DRS and Statcast have very different views on his work at shortstop, and there was at least some question among team evaluators as to whether Kiner-Falefa could handle that position moving forward. Both the Twins, who originally acquired him from the Rangers, and the Yankees, who acquired him from Minnesota just a day later, apparently felt that Kiner-Falefa could be on a full-time basis in the 2021-22 offseason. Can handle shortstop.

Even though the Yankees’ opinion of it may have changed, their affection for the player has not. With both Volpe and Oswald Peraza on the cusp of the majors, New York could non-tender or trade Kiner-Falefa after the 2022 season. Instead, they held on to him and used him in a utility capacity last season, giving Kiner-Falefa his first MLB looks in the outfield (in addition to time at shortstop, second base, and third base).

Kiner-Falefa didn’t grade particularly well at any one position other than third base last season, but his newfound versatility undoubtedly increases his appeal to teams. Given his age, above-average sprint speed, strong arm strength, and the athleticism he has shown by playing multiple positions, some believe he can still improve his performance at various positions with more experience. Can improve glovework. Kiner-Falefa also boasts strong bat-to-ball skills (career 15.5% strikeout rate), though he pairs this with a well-below-average walk rate (career 6.1%).

The right-handed-hitting Kiner-Falefa generally has a neutral platoon split, but as a right-handed hitter who can handle multiple positions on the diamond, he may hold some appeal for the Dodgers, who are considering It is said that he is looking for a perfect batting option. Potentially platooning with Jason Heyward in right field. Kiner-Falefa’s career .259/.325/.348 slash against lefties doesn’t make him a short-side platoon option, but he could give the Dodgers some depth in the outfield and at third base, where slugger Max Muncy is the best hitter for southpaws. It is also better to protect against.

In Milwaukee, Kiner-Falefa could provide insurance at both second base and third base, where sophomores Bryce Turang and Andrew Monasterio are slated to start, respectively. (Owen Miller is also in the infield mix at both spots.) Turang, a former first-round pick and top Brewers prospect, hit .218/.285/.300 in 448 plate appearances as a rookie. He fought regardless of the opponent’s aggressiveness, but was particularly overwhelmed by lefties. Monasterio posted an improved .259/.330/.348 slash and, like Kiner-Falefa, is a right-handed hitter. Kiner-Falefa could play a big role if the Brewers select one of the young infielders.

The Marlins may have the most straightforward fit of this trio: an obvious starter at shortstop. The Miami Jazz plan to keep Chisholm Jr. in center field and are looking for help at the shortstop position. Household names like John Burti and former top prospect Vidal Brujan (recently acquired from the Rays) could step into that role, but Kiner-Falefa would offer a more experienced option – someone who would be comfortable playing a utility option if they liked. Can enter. Bruijn, 24-year-old Xavier Edwards or 25-year-old Jacob Amaya stepped up and ran with the shortstop job.

Source: www.yardbarker.com