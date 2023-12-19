Former US diplomat warns about Saudi's planned attack on the dollar cryptopolitan

As we all know, the once undisputed dominance of the US dollar is now facing potential upheaval. Thomas Hill, a former US State Department official, has expressed concern over Saudi Arabia’s possible decision to move away from the dollar, a decision that could have far-reaching effects. Hill’s warning comes amid BRICS’ ongoing efforts towards de-dollarization, with the recent inclusion of Saudi Arabia adding a new dimension to this dynamic.

Saudi Arabia’s strategic change

Saudi Arabia’s entry into BRICS, coupled with similar moves by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marks a significant moment in the global financial system. The two countries, now part of the alliance’s 2023 expansion plan, could play a key role in the BRICS de-dollarization initiative in 2024.

According to Hill, speaking to Business Insider, this development should be a significant concern for the US, as BRICS members and interested joiners could accelerate the process of moving away from the USD.

This trend is not alone. North African countries are set to become some of the most aggressive proponents of de-dollarization after Egypt joins BRICS. Hill, who is currently director of the North Africa Program at the US Institute of Peace, emphasizes that traditional US allies such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are exploring alternatives to the dollar, with Beijing assisting in this transition. .

Ripple effect of de-dollarization

The concrete implications of the move away from the USD by BRICS countries, especially involving key Middle Eastern players, are profound. The expansion of BRICS provides it with access to new trade linkages and alternative currency promotion channels. Through Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, BRICS can enter the Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA) and the Common Market of Eastern and Southern Africa, thereby expanding its influence to more than 90 countries.

Recent developments indicate a concrete change. Egypt has issued yuan-denominated bonds, while the Bank of Russia now uses the Egyptian pound in setting the ruble exchange rate. Additionally, a collaborative project is underway between China, Hong Kong, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates to develop a digital currency platform for cross-border payments, potentially leading to the establishment of a digital yuan.

This shift away from the dollar could weaken the SWIFT finance mechanism, a key tool used by the US to circumvent sanctions. A broader global consolidation against the dollar would also impact U.S. fiscal health, limiting the ability to run larger federal deficits and maintain low borrowing costs.

For US policymakers, these developments signal the need for urgent attention and action. BRICS-led de-dollarization efforts with active participation of countries such as Saudi Arabia require a comprehensive response from the US government, backed by bipartisan legislative support. The federal government should formulate strategies to meet this challenge and maintain the dollar’s position in the global financial system.

In short, Saudi Arabia’s move away from the dollar, as part of the broader BRICS initiative, represents a significant challenge to the USD’s global hegemony. This development demands a strategic and well-coordinated response from US policymakers to deal with the emerging geopolitical and economic landscape. As the world watches these emerging events, the dollar’s future as a dominant global currency hangs in the balance, heralding a potential reshaping of international financial systems.

Source: www.cryptopolitan.com