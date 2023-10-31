Former UK delivery driver creates award-winning sorbet cocktail brand – Black Enterprise

By iman milner

UK-based entrepreneur and former delivery driver Grace Ubawuchi has won gold with her high-octane cocktail brand, Zin & Voltaire, earning her the Most Promising Medium-Sized Business honor at this year’s KPMG International’s Black Entrepreneurs Awards (BEA) . ,

The first adult beverage of its kind is bringing in $30,000 in monthly sales, birmingham live Report.

The 28-year-old entrepreneur has collaborated with scientists, mixologists and chefs to tackle the difficult task of creating frozen alcoholic beverages for the past seven years to perfect his brand of cocktails. The work has paid off as two Zinn and VoltaireThe offerings – Champagne and mezcal-based “Giselle” as well as “Florian”, made from Champagne and vodka – won a bronze award at the 2023 International Wine and Spirits Competition (IWSC).

“My philosophy is that if you don’t try, you don’t get anything,” Ubawuchi said. “I came up with the idea of ​​Zinn and Voltaire when I was at the University of Birmingham. I worked at Deliveroo but I learned a lot about the food and drink industry while there.

It was Ubawuchi’s love for a good cocktail and his perseverance that brought his business to the attention of an investor at a private equity firm. Birmingham Live.

“When I was younger I was a very wild child and used to go clubbing in London with my cousins. I love cocktails, but I wanted to have a pre-made cold one at home too, but couldn’t find that, so I thought of making it myself,” she said.

“Perseverance has been the biggest thing for me. I had to get used to hearing ‘no’ for a while and was sending 100s of emails a day to try to get an investor. Finally, someone at a private equity firm believed in it and I got the investment in 2018.

Currently, Zin and Voltaire Sherbet products can be found at UK-based Soho House locations, London’s Mandarin Oriental, popular department store Selfridges and Electric Cinema. Ubawuchi plans to expand distribution to Mexico, Dubai, Switzerland, and Spain, the outlet reports.

“I have first-hand experience of how challenging it can be in the beginning, especially as a solo founder without access to information or community,” Ubawuchi said. “The best thing about today is that social media and the incredible people with access act as megaphones, sharing important information so that those barriers are broken down.”

Source: www.blackenterprise.com