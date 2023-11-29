Former Trump adviser says US economy ‘back to normal’, but markets may be eyeing rate hikes

Gary Cohn, vice president of International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.

Kyle Grillot | Bloomberg | getty images

According to IBM Vice President Gary Cohn, the US economy is “back to normal” for the first time in two decades, but the market is getting ahead of the potential pace of interest rate cuts.

According to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, the market is anticipating the first rate cut from the Federal Reserve in May 2024, with cuts expected to be around 100 basis points over the year.

In September the central bank halted its historically aggressive monetary tightening cycle with the fed funds rate target range at 5.25-5.5%, up from just 0.25-0.5% in March 2022.

Cohn – who was former US President Donald Trump’s chief economic adviser from 2017 to 2018 and is a former director of the National Economic Council – does not think the Fed will begin reducing its stance until at least the second half of next year. Steps from other major central banks soon began to follow.

“When you’re the last one to come to the party you don’t want to leave quickly. You have to be the last one to leave the party, so the Fed will be the last one to leave this party,” Cohn said on stage at the Abu Dhabi Finance Week conference on Wednesday. But told CNBC’s Dan Murphy.

“The economy will clearly bottom out before the Fed starts cutting interest rates, so my strong belief is that for the first half of ’24, we will see no rate activity at the Fed. Probably [in the third quarter]”We’ll start to hear rumblings of some forward guidance of lower rates.”

The U.S. consumer price index rose 3.2% in October from a year earlier, unchanged from the previous month, but well below the pandemic-era peak of 9.1% in June 2022.

Despite the sharp rise in interest rates, the US economy has so far remained resilient and has avoided the widely anticipated recession, leading to speculation that the Fed will reduce inflation to its 2% target in the medium term to a ” Can make a soft landing. Beginning of economic recession.

Cohn highlighted that US consumer debt has reached a record high of more than $1 trillion, and consumer spending is continuing despite tightening financial conditions. He said consumers and the broader economy “are back to normal, but we’ve all forgotten what normal is.”

He said, “We have not seen normalcy for more than two decades. We have gone through more than a decade of zero interest rates, we have gone through more than a decade of quantitative easing, zero interest rates and the Fed is trying to see that. The question is whether they can cause inflation,” he said. ,

“We have moved from the situation of the Fed not being able to create inflation – now we know the answer, the Fed can’t create inflation, but the markets can – to trying to cushion short-term inflation shocks. We are back to a normal world.”

He said the 100-year average of 10-year U.S. Treasury yields is about 4.5%, and the 10-year yield has declined from a 16-year high of 5% in October to about 4.3% as of Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, inflation is “moving back towards the average” between 2% and 2.5%.

“So if you look, every piece of economic data is moving back toward its long-term average,” Cohn said. “If you look at generational cycles over 100 years, it looks like we’re in the same phase right now.” ” ,

