Former Trump adviser Jared Kushner defends trade deals with Saudi Arabia

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s former White House adviser and his son-in-law Jared Kushner on Tuesday defended their business deals with the Saudi Crown Prince after leaving the government who was implicated in the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. . ,

Kushner worked on a number of issues and policies in the Trump administration, including Middle East peace efforts, and developed a relationship with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who oversaw social and economic reforms and a far-reaching crackdown on dissent. of. Empire.

After Kushner left the White House, he started a private equity firm that received a $2 billion investment from the sovereign wealth fund controlled by Prince Mohammed, which has drawn scrutiny from Democrats.

Kushner, speaking at a summit sponsored by media company Axios in Miami on Tuesday, said he had followed every law and ethics rule. He rejected the idea that there was a potential conflict of interest in his business dealings.

“If you ask me about the work we’ve done in the White House to my critics, what I would say is point to a decision we made that was not in America’s interest,” Kushner said.

He said the sovereign wealth fund, which has significant stakes in companies like Uber, Nintendo and Microsoft, is one of the most prestigious investors in the world.

He also defended Prince Mohammed when asked whether he believed US intelligence reports that the prince approved the 2018 killing of Saudi dissident and Washington Post columnist Khashoggi. The prince has denied any involvement.

“Are we really still doing this?” This was the first thing Kushner said when asked whether he believed the findings of US intelligence.

Kushner said he had not seen the intelligence report released in 2021 that concluded that the Crown Prince approved the killing of Khashoggi inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

“I know the person I dealt with. I think he is a visionary leader. I think what he’s done in that area is transformative,” Kushner said.

He stood by the Trump administration’s policies and called it “one of the greatest compliments” that President Joe Biden backed away from his initial stance of singling out the Saudis for human rights violations and instead focused on issues such as oil production and security. But started working with the Crown Prince. Area.

“I understand why people, you know, are upset by it,” Kushner said of Khashoggi’s killing. “I think what happened there was absolutely horrific. But again, our job was to represent America and try to move things forward in America.

Kushner also said he has no interest in rejoining the White House if Trump wins the 2024 presidential election, saying he is focused on his investment business and living with his family in Florida, away from the public eye. But it is.

Source: apnews.com