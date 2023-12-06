Former top staffer has advice for former Congressman George Santos

New York — Interviews are underway for candidates to fill the congressional seat left vacant by the ouster of George Santos.

The former congressman has potentially launched a new way to make money, but a top former staffer has some advice for him.

He may have been stripped of his seat in the House of Representatives, but Santos is still in the spotlight, as he suggested just before his historic ouster.

“This doesn’t mean it’s goodbye forever,” he said Thursday.

Read more: Jorge Santos has been expelled from Congress. what happens next?

In his first days as Citizen Santos, he threatened four members of Congress with ethics complaints, launched a Cameo account listing him as an “icon” offering personalized videos for $200, Which were sold within a few hours, and appeared on social media in a mysterious way. “The Truth Will Set Me Free” post.

She also received advice from her former communications director, Nyssa Vroom.

“You’ve had plenty of opportunities to tell the truth over about a solid year, so maybe start learning to do that,” Vroom said. “You are not a victim. You are a product of your own making. You must admit to everything you have lied about.”

Vroom resigned after Santos’s first indictment.

Read more: George Santos expelled: Who are the other House members expelled from Congress?

CBS New York asked why she stayed for so long, given that she had lied about her entire life story. She responded that she believed Santos when he asked, “’What do I do? How do I make it better?’” and added, “At first, I thought this was someone who was very supportive of his constituents. Ready to fix it.” ,

Vroom isn’t the only one who is distancing herself. Michael Sapricone, who is running for the vacant seat, was endorsed by Santos and said no, thank you.

“He is nothing but a crook and a fraud and should have been removed from Congress a long time ago,” Sapricone said.

READ MORE: Long Island Republicans and Democrats vet candidates for special election after George Santos is expelled from Congress

Sapricone is one of 20 Republican candidates being interviewed by party leaders, as well as an outside firm conducting background research.

Joe Cairo, chairman of the Nassau County Republican Party, said, “George Santos was a stain and a disgrace. Let’s move on.”

Democrats are considering three to four candidates.

Jay Jacobs, chairman of the New York State Democratic Party, said, “The governor has made it clear that she wants to make sure that the DCCC has thoroughly vetted all potential nominees. We will meet on Thursday and select our nominee.” “

Both parties have been aggressively investigating in the wake of the Santos fiasco.

Vroom said, “I’ve never seen anyone who actually believed their lies, that they really were the financier they claimed to be. You’ve been caught and it’s probably time to talk to a therapist.” has come.”

Santos is scheduled to return to court next week. Vroom said she doesn’t want to see him behind bars, but she does want him to be held accountable.

