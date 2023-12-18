Former top New York Fed official says Fed tapering is a gamble that is likely to fail

“I hope it will be good. “Unfortunately, there’s still a good chance that won’t happen.”

– Bill Dudley, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York from 2009-2018

Former New York Fed Chairman Bill Dudley is joining the debate over the US central bank’s dovish stance last week and warning that things could go wrong.

In a Bloomberg column on Monday, Dudley wrote that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and other policymakers are taking a huge gamble by hoping that they will be able to tame inflation without causing a U.S. recession. For now, the Fed’s thinking is based on the idea that more rapid rate cuts should be possible before inflation falls further, and officials have planned three quarter-point cuts over the next year.

But according to Dudley, the kind of pivot the Fed is considering would reduce the risk of either an economic recession or an even harder landing through its spillover effects into financial markets. The more Powell insists on cutting rates to avoid a recession, Dudley wrote, “the greater the risk of failing to control inflation – and the markets will get a big, unpleasant surprise.”

The problem is that central bank indifference “increases the likelihood of no landing at all – that is, overheating and persistent inflation that could undermine the Fed’s credibility, while requiring renewed tightening and A deep recession is required,” according to the ex-New York Fed chairman.

And “there’s a lot that can go wrong,” Dudley said. One is that the slowdown in the economy seen late this year could reverse in 2024. The second is that prices may rise again, with inflation in services except housing possibly proving more unexpectedly stubborn. And the third is that the job market could remain very tight if a large increase in labor supply in 2023 fails to extend into the new year.

On Monday, traders in the US government-debt market were assessing the case against an early 2024 pivot by the Fed, which sent 2-month to 30-year yields BX:TMUBMUSD30Y higher on a selloff in Treasuries. Meanwhile, all three major stock indexes DJIA SPX Comp started the week mostly higher in New York morning trading.

Meanwhile, Fed funds rate traders were expecting five to seven quarterly rate cuts by next December, according to the CME FedWatch tool. The Fed funds rate target is currently between 5.25%-5.5%

Look: The Fed may be the Grinch who ‘stole’ the 5% of cash earnings. What does the Powell Pivot mean for investors?

Source: www.marketwatch.com