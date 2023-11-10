Former top Baltimore prosecutor convicted of perjury related to Florida home purchases

A federal prosecutor said Marilyn Mosby lied about her finances during the COVID-19 pandemic to improperly access retirement funds she used to buy property.

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A former top prosecutor in Baltimore City was indicted Thursday on charges that he improperly used retirement funds from a side business during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lied about, used the money to buy two Florida homes.

A federal jury convicted former Baltimore state attorney Marilyn Mosby of two counts of perjury after a trial that began Monday.

Mosby served two terms as state’s attorney for Baltimore. A federal grand jury indicted him on perjury charges before a Democratic primary challenger defeated him last year.

Maryland State Attorney for the City of Baltimore Marilyn Mosby speaks during a news conference in Baltimore on October 11, 2022. The former top Baltimore prosecutor lied about her finances during the COVID-19 pandemic to improperly access retirement funds, a federal prosecutor said Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at the beginning of Marilyn Mosby’s perjury trial. Bola, which he used to buy two homes in Florida. (Photo by Julio Cortez, AP, File)

Mosby’s attorney, James Vayda, declined to comment, citing the restraining order.

US Attorney Eric L. A statement from Barron’s office said the maximum prison sentence for each count of perjury is five years. “We respect the jury’s verdict and remain firmly committed to our mission of upholding the rule of law, keeping our country safe, protecting the civil rights of all Americans, and protecting public property,” he said. “

Mosby gained a national profile for prosecuting Baltimore police officers after Freddie Gray, a Black man, died in police custody in 2015, Mosby’s first year in office. His death led to riots and protests in the city. No officers were found guilty.

Mosby declined to testify Wednesday before his attorneys rested their case. After the verdict, she said, “I’m blessed” as she left the court and got into a waiting car.

Mosby also faces separate charges of mortgage fraud. A trial date for those charges has not been set.

In 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Mosby withdrew $90,000 from the city of Baltimore’s deferred compensation plan. That year he received his full salary, approximately $250,000.

Mosby’s 2022 indictment accused him of misappropriating access to retirement funds by falsely claiming that the pandemic had harmed the travel-oriented business he had built. She used the withdrawal as a down payment to purchase a home in Kissimmee, Florida, and a condominium in Longboat Key, Florida.

Prosecutors argued that Mosby was not entitled to access the funds under provisions of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. He said his business, Mahogany Elite Enterprises, had no customers or revenue and suffered no “adverse financial consequences” from the pandemic.

“This case is about a lawyer and a public servant who put his own self-interests above the truth,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Delaney told jurors during opening statements in the trial on Monday.

Mosby made separate withdrawals of $40,000 and $50,000 from the city’s retirement plan. Prosecutors say the money in the account is held in trust and belongs to the city until a plan participant becomes eligible for withdrawals.

One of Mosby’s lawyers said she is legally entitled to withdraw the money and spend it as she wishes. Federal public defender James Vayda said Mosby told the truth when she certified in paperwork that the pandemic had devastated her business.

During closing arguments of the trial, Vaida said Mosby spent time and money to start a business designed to help “women of color” travel to the retreat.

“You know, when the pandemic hit in 2020, the world stopped,” Vaida told jurors. “Which company or business related to the pandemic did not close when the global pandemic occurred?”

A. Scott Bolden, an attorney who initially represented Mosby but later withdrew from the case, has called the allegations “bogus” and claimed the case is “rooted in personal, political and racial animosity.”

During her tenure as state’s attorney, Mosby received national recognition for her progressive policies and became a lightning rod for criticism from those who thought she went too far. Among other high-profile decisions, Mosby stopped prosecuting some low-level crimes, a practice that has been reversed by his successor.

U.S. District Judge Lydia K. Grigsby agreed to move Mosby’s trial from Baltimore to Greenbelt, Maryland, a suburb of Washington, DC.

Mosby’s attorneys argued that he could not get a fair trial in Baltimore after years of negative media coverage. Prosecutors opposed the change of venue, saying Mosby had sought and encouraged coverage of the case.

TheGrio is free on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download the Greo mobile apps today!

The post Former top Baltimore prosecutor pleads guilty to perjury related to Florida home purchases appeared first on TheGrio.

Source: www.bing.com