Former TikTok executive sues company over alleged gender discrimination

A former TikTok executive sued the company, accusing it of gender and age discrimination.

Advertisement

A former TikTok executive has filed a lawsuit against the social media platform, alleging she was retaliated against and removed from her position because the company’s owners in China determined that it lacked the required gender equality for female employees. There was a “lack of politeness and humility”.

Katie Puris, who was TikTok’s global head of brand and creative, alleged in a lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court this week that she was fired in 2022 after making internal complaints about gender and age discrimination. He said priority. Company executives to hire young people.

According to the complaint, Purvis also reported an incident of sexual harassment at an off-site TikTok event, to which she says the company did not respond appropriately and caused her to miss the TikTok event, in which the alleged harasser attended. Was expected to attend.

Both TikTok and its Beijing-based parent company ByteDance, which is listed as a defendant, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In the lawsuit, Purvis’ lawyers claim that after joining TikTok in late 2019 he was given positive performance reviews and ultimately invited to participate in bi-weekly meetings with ByteDance President Lidong Zhang the following year.

The lawsuit claims that Zhang was unhappy with the presentations given by Puris “because they celebrated her team’s successes and achievements, which she felt was inappropriate because she believes that women should always be submissive and Must express humility.” Puris alleges that the company eventually began micromanaging his team and recommended the cancellation of his projects.

Additionally, the complaint states that during a leadership meeting in 2021 where Purvis was present, ByteDance CEO Yiming Zhang at the time said he would hire a young inexperienced person because older people are “less willing to change.” , are less innovative and slower.” ,

The lawsuit says Puris, who was in her 50s at the time, expressed her concerns to the head of global human resources at TikTok. The company cited “performance-related reasons” as the reason for his termination, the complaint said.

Source