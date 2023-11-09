Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

A former senior bond trader at TD Securities in New York has been charged with attempting to “defraud and defraud” the U.S. Treasury market in an alleged year-long scheme that involved placing multiple fake orders to create a false perception of actual supply. Giving was involved. Demand from counterparties.

A federal indictment was unsealed Wednesday charging Jaykumar Nadarajah, 39, who was head of the U.S. Treasuries trading desk at the bank during the relevant period, with 16 counts including wire fraud, securities fraud and securities manipulation .

The indictment alleged that between April 2018 and May 2019, Nadarajah engaged in “spoofing” and “layering”, placing orders that they never intended to execute on both the bid and offer sides of the market, in order to More engineers can be made. The favorable price for the bond trades that he will ultimately execute.

The indictment states that Nadarajah intended to “provide false and misleading information” about the supply or demand of fixed income products and to “manipulate and artificially inflate or deflate” market prices.

Prosecutors said their purpose was to “fraudulently induce other market participants to trade at prices, volumes and times they otherwise would not trade”.

The indictment did not list the institution where Nadarajah committed the alleged fraud. According to his LinkedIn profile, he left TD Securities in 2019, and in 2020 became executive director of US Treasury trading at Wall Street bank Jefferies. Industry records revealed he was employed at TD Securities at the time of the alleged fraud.

TD Securities, a subsidiary of Canadian TD Bank, could not immediately be reached for comment. Jefferies declined to comment. Nadarajah’s attorney could not immediately be identified and did not respond to a LinkedIn message seeking comment.

“Securities fraud and manipulation, as charged here, victimize investors and impair the integrity of our public securities markets,” said Acting Assistant Attorney-General Nicole Argentieri of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

He added: “The Department will continue to protect our financial systems and investors by holding accountable those who violate our securities laws.”

