Former TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan joins IIT Bombay as head of translational research and entrepreneurship

IIT Bombay has announced the appointment of Rajesh Gopinathan, former CEO and MD of IT major Taya Consultancy Services (TCS), as Head of Translational Research and Entrepreneurship and Professor of Practice.

IIT Bombay is leading several initiatives to advance applied research and entrepreneurship, such as India’s first deep tech incubator, SINE, which has helped create many startups, the upcoming IITB Research Park, India’s first school on entrepreneurship and many industry-specific applied research. For example, initiatives in biotech, medical devices and AI. “A translational research center has also recently been created to support the transition of IP from laboratory to industry,” the institute said in a statement.

To further accelerate these initiatives, a new position of Head of Translational Research and Entrepreneurship has been created.

“We have a tradition of actively involving industry leaders in shaping our plans. As we look to pursue our ambitious agenda of applied research and entrepreneurship, we are delighted to welcome Rajesh Gopinathan. His global exposure and experience in rapidly growing TCS will play a vital role in taking our agenda to the next level,” said Professor Subhasis Chaudhary, Director, IIT Bombay.

“I am very excited and pleased by the opportunity to contribute to the growth of such a prestigious national institute. IIT Bombay’s research infrastructure and globally respected faculty and talent pool position it to play a leadership role in shaping the innovation agenda in India and globally. I look forward to working closely with the IIT Bombay team in charting the next phase of this journey,” Gopinathan said.

