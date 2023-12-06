Former systems engineer signs ADA to open Pokeworks' first Napa location RestaurantNewsRelease.com

Pioneering fast-casual poke concept to open three locations in North Bay area thanks to efficiency specialist franchise

Irvine, CA ( Restaurant News Release ) A systems engineer looks at organizational systems and identifies ways to be more efficient. So it makes sense that Dean Austin, a recently retired systems engineer, would want to become a pokeworks Franchise Owner – To combine his organizational skills and his entrepreneurial spirit.

Austin, a resident of Napa, California, has been a self-proclaimed Pokeworks fan for several years, having first visited the Coeur d’Alene location and striking up a friendship with the local franchise. Now, for the first time, the franchisee has signed an Area Development Agreement (ADA) to open three Pokeworks locations in the North Bay area.

“Pokeworks’ commitment to supporting healthy lifestyles really impressed me, which is in line with my personal philosophy,” Austin said. “When I learned it was the largest and fastest growing brand in the poke category, I knew it was the perfect company for my first attempt at franchising.”

Austin says his experience in service and project management will come in handy when owning three Pokework restaurants. “To be a successful restaurant owner you must be flexible, willing to learn and be able to lead and delegate while managing multiple tasks at the same time. I’m excited to begin the entrepreneurial phase of my career with Pokeworks!

Famous for starting the worldwide poke movement, Pokeworks is dedicated to meeting the growing demand for high quality, premium fast-casual dishes. The company is recognized entrepreneurRanked #12 on the 2023 Franchise 500 list fast casual2023’s “Movers and Shakers” List, and It’s the Only Poke Concept Named entrepreneur‘S Best of the best franchise ,

To learn more about Pokeworks, its locations, and its full menu, visit pokeworks.com , For easy ordering and a variety of benefits – including $5 off your first app order – download the PokeWorks app from the App Store or Google Play Store.

About Pokeworks

Pokeworks was founded in 2015 with the simple mission of spreading our love of fresh, healthy and delicious poke – a renowned staple of Hawaiian cuisine – with the world. Pokeworks’ innovative Poke Your Way™ approach is groundbreaking, offering guests unlimited ways to customize their poke order to match their eating preferences, including vegan, gluten-free and other mindful diets. The poke burrito has developed a cult-like following thanks to Pokeworks’ proprietary sauces, which range from sweet and spicy to salty. Pokeworks believes in living a healthy lifestyle and eating food made from the freshest, highest quality ingredients from sustainable food sources. In 2022, the brand was honored by being named a “Top Poke Franchise” Startup Magazine, Pokeworks has expanded rapidly to become the leading fast-casual poke brand in the world with four consecutive years fast casualAlso included in “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list entrepreneur’s 2023 “Best of the Best Franchises” and Franchise 500 rankings. Pokeworks has over 72 locations in the US, Taiwan and Mexico, with Canada coming soon. Visit for more information pokeworks.com Or follow Pokeworks Facebook , Twitter , Instagram And TIC Toc , To learn about franchising with Pokeworks, visit PokeworksFranchise.com ,

contact:

Courtney Siebesma

the champion

310-779-4204

[email protected]

Source: www.restaurantnewsrelease.com