Former SpaceX engineers create 'vegetarian rocket engine' to save climate techcrunch

For a man whose company is firmly anchored to terra firma, Brad Hartwig spent a lot of time trying to leave it.

As a high school student, Hartwig built a pedal-powered helicopter after reading about a human-powered helicopter competition in Popular Science. (It didn’t win.) He then went to USC for aerospace engineering, where he and his team built a rocket to go to space. (It happened.) After graduation, Hartwig worked on the engines for SpaceX’s Dragon so that crew and cargo spacecraft could dock with the International Space Station. (It happened safely.)

Then he decided he didn’t just want to make things that go into space; He wanted to go himself. So he prepared his resume to become a NASA astronaut candidate, serving in the California Air National Guard and volunteering for a Marin County search and rescue team responding to wildfires. He also worked for a short time as a flight test engineer for the Larry Page-backed, ill-fated e-VTOL startup, Kittyhawk.

“I harbored the astronaut dream longer than the average kid,” Hartwig told TechCrunch+.

He hasn’t completely let go, but his life changed a bit early last year when he founded Arbor, a startup that builds specialized power plants to remove carbon dioxide from the air.

It’s a cliché to say that everything Hartwig did in life got her to where she is, but in this case, it’s true.

Arbor’s equipment converts waste biomass into syngas, which is combusted in the presence of pure oxygen to produce pure CO2. The compressed gas is fed through compact turbo machinery, which is used to generate power in SpaceX’s rockets. Hartwig calls it a “vegetarian rocket engine.”

When he first started looking for a path into climate tech, he wasn’t sure his experience at SpaceX would matter, but it proved to be more applicable than he imagined. Much of Arbor’s technology is derived from the rocket world, including the turbo machinery that generates electricity and the cryogenic oxygen distiller that supplies the oxycombustion unit. His time on the search and rescue team was not wasted: he observed enormous amounts of biomass as a result of forest-thinning practices to reduce wildfire risk. That biomass can become fuel for Arbor’s power plants.

