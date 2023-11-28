Former SM Entertainment CEO launches first US-based K-pop company

Nikki Semin Han is looking to disrupt the K-pop industry with the launch of a new company, Titan Content (“Titan”), which plans to create and manage new K-pop groups in the US.

Semin Han, former CEO of SM Entertainment, one of the largest agencies managing K-pop talents such as NCT, EXO, Girls’ Generation, Red Velvet and Wavy, will lead the company with an executive team with vast experience. with style. Headquartered in Los Angeles, TITAN’s founding team includes CEO Katie Kang, Chief Performance Officer Lia Kim, Chief Visual Officer Guoim Li and Chief Business Officer Dom Rodriguez, with Semin Han serving as Chairman of the Board.

TITAN will be the first US-based music company solely dedicated to developing K-pop groups. The company, which has studios in both Los Angeles and Seoul, seeks to bridge the gap between East and West business, and plans to “combine the traditional K-pop business model and content with Web3, metaverse, and AI innovation.” There is also a plan. Later expanded into “a variety of festivals and brands”.

The company has successfully closed its initial seed finance round, which was led by RW3 Ventures and Raptor Group and co-led by Dreamus Company. Additional investors include Animoca Ventures, Sefermion, Bell Partners AB, Heros Entertainment, Infinity Ventures Crypto, Scrum Ventures, Planetarium, and Avalanche.

“Think of TITAN like the Avengers of the K-pop community uniting to redefine the industry. “With a proven record of raising global superstars, Titan’s founders and executives have played a pivotal role in shaping K-pop and making it a global lifestyle with passionate fans around the world,” said Semin Han.

Per DiversityAccording to Korean industry sources, TITAN reportedly aims to launch two K-pop girl groups and two boy groups, as well as one male soloist and one female soloist, by 2028. Global auditions are expected to take place throughout 2024.

Source: hypebeast.com