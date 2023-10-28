Former SEC insider says spot Bitcoin ETF 'a matter of months'

The cryptocurrency market remains the focus of attention due to speculations regarding the possible approval of a spot Bitcoin exchange traded fund (ETF) by the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). As anticipation grows, various industry experts have made predictions, offering different timelines for when the product could be approved.

In line with this, Neil Maitra, a partner at Wilson Sonsini and former member of SEC Chairman Gary Gensler’s crypto division, has made a prediction stating that a spot Bitcoin ETF could become a reality in months. Benzinga Reported on 27 October.

He highlighted a key factor in favor of spot Bitcoin ETF approval: the strong correlation between Bitcoin futures and the spot market. This relationship suggests that concerns over potential market manipulation may be overstated, which is an important argument against approving spot ETFs.

“At a high level, it looks like a spot BTC ETF is something that could actually be approved and traded in a matter of months,” he said.

SEC potentially embracing the crypto sector

In his view, the potential approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF is in line with the growing sentiment in the crypto industry that the SEC is getting ready to embrace the digital asset and related financial products.

Indeed, speculation about the ETF topic has resurfaced after the SEC repeatedly rejected applications over the years. Notably, the SEC recently suffered a blow when a judge ruled that the regulatory body did not have the power to deny an application by crypto-focused asset manager Grayscale seeking to convert its GBTC Bitcoin fund into an ETF. There was no valid basis.

Anticipation has been running high since the SEC decided not to appeal the decision, potentially clearing the way for the product’s approval. The judge’s decision was contingent on the SEC’s prior approval of a Bitcoin futures ETF in 2021. At the time, Chair Gensler argued that the futures market offered greater inherent protection for investors than the spot market.

The increase in enthusiasm can also be traced to the addition of BlackRock’s (NYSE: BLK) Bitcoin ETF to the listing overseen by the Depository Trust and Clearing Corp., a Nasdaq-affiliated clearinghouse responsible for managing stocks and ETFs.

Importance of Spot ETF in Crypto

The prospect of a Bitcoin ETF being approved has sparked considerable excitement, driven primarily by its potential to lure institutional investors into the cryptocurrency space while providing them a regulated and more easily accessible route to Bitcoin investments.

It is important to note that, despite the growing optimism surrounding the green light for a Bitcoin ETF, a final decision by the SEC remains uncertain. Historically, the SEC has been cautious in handling financial products related to cryptocurrencies, citing concerns such as market manipulation and protecting investor interests.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin continues to target the $35,000 level after gaining more than 15% in a week following ETF speculation.

