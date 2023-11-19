Former SEC General Counsel Denies Regulatory Differences Between Agency and CFTC in Crypto Oversight

The United States has consistently failed to provide clear regulatory guidance for digital assets. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) presides over instruments and assets deemed securities, while the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) regulates the trading of derivatives on commodities.

This scenario leaves a regulatory gap for digital assets that disallows the classification as securities or commodity-based derivatives. Amid this regulatory chaos, experts say stakeholders should avoid succumbing to the bearish narrative.

However, former SEC General Counsel and former CFTC Commissioner, Dan M. Berkowitz believes that further legislative amendments are needed to securities or commodity laws regarding market regulation with respect to digital assets.

talking exclusively to cryptopotatoBerkowitz said,

“The existing commodity and securities laws are adequate to regulate the derivatives and securities markets. These laws are flexible enough to accommodate new technologies, such as cryptocurrencies and blockchain-traded assets.

No disagreement between CFTC and SEC on digital assets?

Between 2019 and 2023, the US cryptocurrency industry invested $56.44 million in lobbying, with $20.2 million spent this year alone, comprising 19.7% of Wall Street’s total lobbying. Despite these substantial numbers, US watchdogs, particularly the SEC, have increased surveillance, demonstrating a contradiction between industry influence and regulatory scrutiny.

Earlier this month, CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam called on Congress to take a more central role in guiding federal agencies toward establishing a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies.

Behnam emphasized the historically effective cooperation between the CFTC and the SEC, while acknowledging that digital assets are unique. The statement comes amid a rift between the two regulatory bodies, with tensions rising within the agencies over the past few years over proper jurisdiction over cryptocurrencies.

However, Berkowitz does not think there is a “rift” between the CFTC and SEC in regulating digital assets. Stating that there is an urgent need for Congress to provide additional authority over non-security digital assets in the spot market, the former SEC General Counsel said,

“The CFTC and SEC coordinate on cryptocurrency issues in the same way they coordinate on other issues where their authorities overlap. The two agencies do not always have the same views on issues – given their respective jurisdictions, it is normal for there to be some differences of opinion – but I do not think any such differences of opinion could rise to the level of “crackdown” with respect to cryptocurrencies.

Mriganka Patnaik, CEO of Merkle Science, also highlighted the ongoing differences between the two regulators and said,

“The law is not a silver bullet. Rushing to pass a half-baked policy that aims to close the regulatory gap in digital assets will do more harm than good. The new arrangement may suffer from overlapping mandates with other agencies, hinder trade and innovation from legitimate exchanges, and set unclear precedents and practices.

Patnaik also said the legislation needs to rectify the regulatory void by clearly defining the roles of both the CFTC and the SEC in any potential regulatory framework, while simplifying the review process at its core.

They argue that any proposed listing classified by the SEC as a security should be excluded from eligibility for a CFTC-licensed facility rather than falling within the scope of existing securities laws. Additionally, the CFTC will be tasked with assessing whether the asset conforms to its criteria for listing, disclosure and adherence to core principles.

Congress plays an important role

The Loomis-Gillibrand bill, which was initially rejected but is now gaining bipartisan support and momentum, is a welcome surprise for the industry. Recent events, including the conviction of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, have contributed to the resurgence of the bill, indicating recognition among lawmakers for the regulations needed to protect Americans.

With the regulatory gap reaching a “tipping point,” Patnaik said Congress must reach across the aisle to pass the bill and generate bipartisan support, advocating through a simple idea: They must act now. , otherwise more consumers will suffer losses.

“I believe these massive scandals and abuses give the US even greater urgency to provide regulatory clarity as a world leader in regulating innovation. This mandate is coupled with the imperative of every government to protect its citizens, and the United States has generally been extremely sensitive to new threats.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com